The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center will host “Dementia Conversations: How to Positively Interact with a Person Living with Dementia,” on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to to Moore County residents 50 and older.
This presentation is a community-wide gathering for caregivers, family and friends of anyone living with dementia. Melanie Bunn, RN, MS, will explore tips and tools to help you better focus on the positive and help to have a more meaningful and successful experience with someone living with dementia.
Bunn is a nationally known nurse and dementia training specialist for Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, a consulting associate at the Duke University School of Nursing, and trainer for Positive Approach to Care. She also leads her consulting company, Bunn Consulting. She received her undergraduate degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, a master’s degree in family health nursing from Clemson University and a post-master’s gerontological nurse practitioner certificate from Duke University.
Bunn is a skilled and experienced advanced practice nurse and nurse educator, conducting over 200 presentations and trainings annually to health professionals, community organizations, first responders, families and other groups focused on the care and needs of people living with dementia and their families. She was part of the award winning Accepting the Challenge DVD with Teepa Snow. Her research efforts have focused on improving care for older people, especially those with cognitive impairment, through improving the education of inter-professional teams and families. She has volunteered as an Alzheimer’s support group facilitator for over 25 years.
Alveda Person, family caregiver adviser with the Moore County Department of Aging, said, “I wanted to provide a positive approach for caregivers that I work with on a regular basis who are caring for their spouse or loved one and was excited when Melanie agreed to give this presentation. I also wanted to address what happens when someone is diagnosed with dementia. They tell their family and friends looking for support and instead sometimes the opposite happens. Because people don’t know what to say or how to act around someone with dementia, their phone calls may become short, or in-person visits stop. This leaves the person caring for and the loved one with dementia, feeling lonely and more isolated. I am glad that Melanie will guide us all through this situation in a positive way.”
Light refreshments will be provided by TerraBella Southern Pines, a local assisted living and secured memory care facility.
The event is free, but seating is limited. Register to attend by Feb. 18, by calling (910) 947-4483.
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, in West End, 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
