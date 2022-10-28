The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center (SEC) is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with a celebration of Native American culture with the Lumbee Tribe on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. This is a free event and open to members of the public age 50 and older.
In southeastern North Carolina, among the pines, swamps and dark waters of the Lumbee River, you will find the heart and homeland of the Lumbee people. The ancestors of the Lumbee came together in the shelter of this land hundreds of years ago, survivors of tribal nations from the Algonquian, Iroquoian and Siouan language families, including the Hatteras, the Tuscarora and the Cheraw. The ancestors of the Lumbee were recognized as Indian in 1885 by the state of North Carolina. In 1956, Congress recognized the Lumbee as an Indian tribe while denying the people any federal benefits that are associated with such recognition, an action that the Lumbee continue to fight today.
While the tribal territory and service area are made up of four adjoining counties (Robeson, Scotland, Hoke and Cumberland), members of the Lumbee Tribe are happy to share that rich culture with members of Moore County for this celebration. Lumbee tribal headquarters are in the small town of Pembroke. The tribal housing complex, also known as “The Turtle,” houses most tribal services.
Chris Pevia, fitness coordinator with the Moore County Department of Aging, said, “I am proud to be part of the Lumbee Tribe and wanted to showcase the rich culture of the Lumbee People, their music, dance, and traditional Native American customs. I am thankful that Boles Funeral Homes will provide lunch for this event.”
Since lunch will be provided, you must call (910) 947-4483 to reserve your seat.
For more information about SEC events, call (910) 947-4483. The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, in West End, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
