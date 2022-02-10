Learn about programs, resources and events available to all seniors in Moore County on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m., at Crumpler Funeral Home, 40229 U.S. 1, in Aberdeen.
Participating businesses and organizations include Aberdeen Police Department, Aging Outreach Services, FirstHealth Palliative Care, Kirk Tours, Moore County Senior Enrichment Center, Moore County Veterans Association, Nurse Honor Guard and Wealth Strategies.
This is a free event that is open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Register to attend by calling (910) 944-9400.
