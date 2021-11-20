Ravi Patel has a heart for helping people.
In May, Patel started the “Light It Up” project, working alongside the Red Sweater Project to raise money for a local school in Tanzania to provide electricity and internet to their school.
“Each Thursday for two months, I cooked Indian meals and sold them at the Pinebluff Mini Mart, providing proceeds to the Red Sweater Project,” he says. “When I saw the contrast between my schooling experience in the U.S. and that of the children in Tanzania, I couldn’t imagine the challenges they faced.”
Patel says he made it his mission to help at least one student improve their educational experience. In a few months of cooking meals, the Light It Up has helped raise proceeds to go to the solar powered school house.
Unwilling to rest on his laurels, Patel followed up that project with another: this time to help a young man from Wisconsin named Justin Schwinghammer, who was badly injured in a car accident last April.
“When I heard about this tragic accident, even though it was outside of my local community, I knew I needed to take action and help,” says Patel. “With my interest in the health care industry and reading about Justin's challenges, I knew he was going to need help getting through this.”
And so was born the “Just In Project.”
“ I have placed collection jars throughout the community in an effort to raise money for Justin’s ongoing medical care and transportation needs,” he says. “I first placed a donation jar at the Pinebluff Mini Mart on June 15. I began to see local support immediately and collected much-needed funds for Justin and his family. After the success of the original jar, I made arrangements with a friend of Justin’s to place jars in his local community in Door County, Wis. The community response has been overwhelming and because of the Just In Project, many of the family’s needs have been met.”
Patel, son of Dipak and Hetal Patel, who plans to work in the health care field in some capacity, comes by his love of helping people honestly.
“Our family co-founded, with my Uncle Ken and a cousin, a foundation called Ken’s Corner Foundation, set up to help those in need in the community during the COVID crisis,” he says. “Unfortunately, my Uncle Ken passed away during COVID and now we keep the foundation going in honor of his memory. If anyone would like to contribute, you can send a check to Ken's Corner Foundation, 824 Pamplico Hwy., Florence, SC 29505.”
Those interested in helping out Patel’s other projects may visit https://www.redsweaterproject.org/donate or https://www.gofundme.com/f/justins-fight-for-hope?qid=cf6252119ec0cb08d394a07ffc7a52ca
