Prepare to meat and greet. On Sept. 2 the Pinehurst Barbecue Festival will descend on the village with smokers, spits, pits, racks, grills plus enough meat to feed Napoleon’s army. Manning the equipment, seven lauded North Carolina pitmeisters rarin’ to render pork, beef and chicken, most locally sourced, into succulent hunks, slices and shreds accompanied by collard slaw, cornbread salad, smokehouse caviar, baked beans and more.
These six guys and a gal know the fine points better than Hershey knows chocolate, Dom Perignon knows champagne. They discuss rubs, marinades, tools, cuts of meat like surgeons bandy clamps, scalpels and retractors.
Then, after three days of food and entertainment, this ribs royalty will pack up their gear and pass the baton to backyard brotherhoods who practice the art year-round.
Because nothing tastes better on a chilly autumn evening than dinner hot off the grill.
Cooking over a flame or embers predates the Flintstones. Ironic that manufacturers have created sleek appliances fueled by gas, complete with reusable briquettes, appearing clean and convenient on the patio or poolside, ready to grill for pre-formed burgers, boneless chicken and ridiculously expensive steaks.
In North Carolina, the very word “barbecue” provokes a Hatfield/McCoy-style conflict based not on method — slow cooking pork or beef over low heat, then shredded and served on a bun — but on sauces.
This rivalry is explored in “Barbecue,” part of “Savor the South” single-subject cookbook series published by University of North Carolina press. Author John Shelton Reed confirms that a vinegar-pepper sauce belongs to eastern N.C. while “Somewhere in the middle of the state the sauce gets redder and sweeter since, during World War I, barbecue stand operators in Lexington and Salisbury started adding Mr. Heinz’s ketchup.” Reed’s recipe for “The Mother Sauce” calls for cider vinegar, crushed red and cayenne peppers, light brown sugar.
Barbecue (the method more than the finished product) serves a nobler purpose for the Holderfield clan — brothers Mike and Tom, their children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbors, friends and dogs. They come together every Sunday evening in Mike and Linden Holderfield’s fenced yard bordering a forest to share meat the men have been nursing for hours, along with sides and desserts prepared by the women.
On a recent Sunday the head count, from infants to granddaddies, approached 20. The only thing better than the food was the fellowship it nourished.
Mike Holderfield is both host and historian:
“My brothers and I grew up in Raleigh, in the ‘50s,” he begins, while tending giant chicken legs, wings and succulent ribs. “It was too hot to cook in the kitchen — no (residential) air-conditioning back then so we cooked outside.” Nothing fancy, Holderfield continues: “We didn’t have a lot of money so we never had a steak.” Not much chicken, either, except when one of granny’s laying hens passed her prime.
“I remember my daddy building a brick barbecue and cooking on it.”
Then, as now, outdoor grilling was a man’s job, which he accomplished with pride.
Mike married young: “First thing, I bought an old gas grill,” although charcoal remains his preference.
The Sunday evening events began as a way to keep the family connected. Mike’s brother Tom lives in Pinehurst. Tom doesn’t cook, Mike says. Instead, he contributes the meat.
Their brother Dwight died in 2015; a Pilot obituary mentioned his grilling skills.
That meat? Only the best. Slow-cooking over charcoal or wood requires meat with a moderate fat content. Otherwise, the result may be tough and dry rather than moist and full-flavored.
Something sets Mike’s chicken legs apart. Not sauces or marinades. Instead, the day before he pulls back the skin, seasons the meat with a garlicky rub, replaces the skin, seasons it and refrigerates overnight. This way the loosened skin cooks up crispy and the meat benefits from direct seasoning. Meat from his pork ribs practically falls off the bone.
“Better the simple way so you can taste the meat,” Mike believes.
Enter next-door neighbor Daks with a 12-pound brisket, which he smoked for 12 hours until fork-tender. Daks is military, from Fort Bragg, hence the single name and magnificent slab of meat, purchased on-base. As for his seasoning secrets, “They’re secret,” he grins. “I was stationed in Italy, then the South,” where he absorbed methods from both cuisines.
Next up, his smoked Thanksgiving turkey, reportedly divine.
The women drift in carrying covered dishes. Sides are spread on the kitchen counter, safe from flies.
Their contents would turn Martha Stewart an envious green, especially a ratatouille made by Mike’s daughter Lauren Holderfield, using tomatoes and squash from the family garden. Also Kathy Sprouse’s famous cheese biscuits joining a corn casserole, scalloped potatoes, deviled eggs, cukes and onions pickled in vinegar. Chris Hodges arrives with her highly anticipated New England baked beans, simmered with bacon and molasses for three hours. Summer desserts have included peach cobbler, peach ice cream, chocolate chess and other pies.
For variety the gang tried a Low Country boil, with seafood and corn. Occasionally, they mount a brunch for 25-30. Since March only two or three gatherings have been rained out.
In a far corner of the yard stands the bar where buddies converse (no politics!) over bourbon and beer: “Makes the barbecue go down easy,” Jim Strayhorn says.
Here, on land surrounding the big house where the Holderfields brought up their children, only congeniality rivals the food: at least half a dozen children and as many dogs but nary a tear, dispute, whimper or growl.
Mike and Linden Holderfield don’t mind the mess. A few bags of garbage are nothing compared to the interaction, the caring these communal meals have engendered.
For a few these evenings are a new experience. Others, like Tom’s daughter-in-law Ashley, grew up close to her extended family before joining this one.
“My neighbors are my new family,” says adoptee Peggy Whitlock, a senior who moved from New Jersey. “They’ve helped me with so many things.”
Because, as Mike has learned from a lifetime manning the grill, “The food is important but this is really about fellowship.”
Contact Deb Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
