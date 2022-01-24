Reprinted with permission by Appalachian State University.
Scholarships paved the way for senior Karolyn Martin, of Whispering Pines, to thrive and pursue new opportunities at Appalachian State University.
Martin, an Honors College student majoring in communication studies with a marketing minor, expects to graduate in May — almost debt-free.
Upon acceptance to App State, Martin was awarded the Diversity Scholars Program Scholarship and the Whitney Elizabeth Hunter Memorial Scholarship for Honors Students, a program established in memory of former Honors College student Whitney Hunter. Scholarships Martin earned as a competitor in the Miss America Organization have further supported her educational costs.
The App State scholarships determined her decision to become a Mountaineer, Martin said. “My parents both earned advanced degrees and were paying off their loans into their 50s — something I knew I didn’t want to happen to me. When I was offered the scholarships to attend App State, my decision was made,” she said.
Martin had the opportunity to meet Joe Hunter — father of Whitney and the benefactor of his daughter’s memorial scholarship — and his wife, Nancy. Joe shared memories of his daughter with Martin, she said.
“The scholarship is special to me because I’ve been involved in theater, student government and the Honors College — things Whitney was also invested in. I’m grateful to be part of her legacy,” Martin said.
In her time at App State, Martin has discovered new interests, mentored and educated others and developed skills that will help her in building her career. Some of her activities and accomplishments include:
• Serving as a senator in App State’s Student Government Association (SGA) during her first and second years.
• Campaigning for student body vice president with SGA during her sophomore year.
• Building relationships with incoming App State students as a volunteer with Appalachian Orientation Leader Corps (Appol Corps) — a role she has served in since her sophomore year.
• Publishing a cookbook, “The Self Kare Kitchen: Dorm Meals for the Healthy College Student,” which promotes positive wellness and nourishing habits.
• Competing in the Miss America Organization, placing second runner-up in the Miss North Carolina Scholarship Competition in summer 2021. Martin also received the Quality of Life Award at the competition for her community service.
In addition, Martin is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, the Black Student Association and the Musical Theatre Club.
Finding Her Voice for Wellness
Music and theater have been lifelong passions of Martin’s. She has shared her vocal talent through several venues — at an App State men’s basketball game, where she sang the national anthem, on stage in theater productions and in competitions.
She has also found her voice as a role model, speaking to groups of K–12 students across the state as a representative of the Miss America Organization to promote body positivity and wellness.
“I struggled with my body image as a young girl,” Martin admitted. “But I was also an athlete and learned about the importance of nutrition and how to fuel my body to be its best.”
Martin added academic focus to her social initiative work in her Honors College thesis, studying the effects of social media and marketing on eating habits and body image.
The support she has received from faculty in App State’s Honors College helped her develop the confidence to speak out to others, Martin said. She recalled advice from Dr. Jefford Vahlbusch — dean of the Honors College and professor in the Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures — delivered during the Honors College convocation ceremony her first week at App State.
“He told us to introduce ourselves to at least one faculty member that week, so they could get to know us,” Martin said. She heeded the advice and introduced herself to Vahlbusch later that day. “We’ve had a wonderful relationship ever since,” she said, citing how he has advised and encouraged her over the years.
Martin said she believes the community she has found on App State’s campus has set her up for success. “I have been supported by people who care about me, not only as a student but as a person outside of the university,” she said.
