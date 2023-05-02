The Sandhills Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) resumed its annual Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) scholarship dinner on April 25, at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club No.9. Sandhills Chapter MOAA Scholarship recipients were Cadet Angelina Sassano, Pinecrest High School Air Force JROTC; Cadet Jacob Deskins, Union Pines High School, Navy JROTC; Cadet Maria Figueroa, Southern Lee High School Army JROTC; Cadet Clay Mauldin, Scotland High School Army JROTC; Cadet Aishah Campbell, Anson County High School Army JROTC; Cadet Andrea Ellerbe, Richmond Senior High School Army JROTC; and Cadet Garrett Richardson, Montgomery Central High School Air Force JROTC. The Sandhills MOAA JROTC Scholarship Program has provided scholarships to area JROTC Students. Over the years the scholarship amounts have fluctuated. This year, the scholarship awards were $1,500 per recipient.
Scholarship News: Sandhills Chapter of MOAA Announces JROTC Award Recipients
