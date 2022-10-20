The Workforce Continuing Education department at Sandhills Community College can help you enhance your skills and increase your earning potential. We are offering classes in areas such as transportation, business, construction/industry, healthcare, and computers. Regardless of your field, we will help you end your year right.
Transportation
In “Auto Safety Inspection” students will be certified to inspect motor vehicles under the NC Motor Vehicles Safety Inspection Law. You must have a valid driver’s license for this class. Held Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 7 and 8 from 6-10 p.m., this class will cost $75. There will be an additional class offered on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 12 and 13 from 6-10 p.m.
“Escort Vehicle Operator” meets the training requirements set by the NC Department of Transportation to certify oversize-overweight load escort vehicle drivers. All initial applicants must complete a 2- or 4-hour defensive driving course that has been approved by the National Safety Council. Held Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., this class will cost $75.
In “OBD Emissions Control Inspection” students will be certified to inspect motor vehicles under the NC Motor Vehicles OBD Emissions Control Inspection Law. The prerequisite for this class is “Certified Auto Safety Inspection.” This is also a Recertification Class. Held on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 28-29, this class will cost $75.
In “Drone Video and Photography” students will learn how to use their drone for videography and photography. Learn site survey assessment, mission planning, equipment inspection, drone camera configuration and setup. The classroom portion will be held on Tuesday and Thursday, November 8 - December 13 and the flying portion will be held Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., this class will cost $75.
Business
A “Notary Public” is officially authorized to witness signatures on legal documents, collect sworn statements, and administer oaths. Students should prepare to have proof of a high school diploma or GED and no felony convictions. Held on Monday and Wednesday, November 7 and 9 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at the Hoke Center, this class will cost $75 plus the cost of text. An additional class will be offered on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m on the Pinehurst campus.
Construction
In “Forklift Operator” students will earn the National Safety Council’s (NSC) lift truck operator certification by successfully completing this class. Held on Thursday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.-noon, Dec. 8 and 9, this class will cost $77.50 plus the cost of text.
Healthcare
“CPR for Healthcare Providers” is geared towards healthcare professionals who need to know how to perform CPR and other lifesaving skills in a wide variety of in-hospital and out-of-hospital settings. This class is open to all who are interested. Held Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., this class will cost $50 plus a $5 card fee. An additional class will be offered on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
“Medical Administration Aide” meets the training requirements for the NC Board of Nursing Medication Aide Certification, this class prepares Nurse Aides to administer medications to skilled nursing facility residents. Course topics include the scope of duties, legal and ethical responsibilities, administration of medications by various routes, infection control and documentation including commonly used abbreviations. Bring lunch and hydration. Contact Jenell Powell at 695-3965 for enrollment approval. Held Nov. 2, 7 and 9 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., this class will cost $75 plus the cost of text.
“Nurse Aide Level 2 Competency” students are eligible for competency assessment in one of two ways: 1) must have been eligible for renewal of Nurse Aide II Listing prior to the listing expiration (must have worked at least eight (8) hours for compensation during the past 24 months performing nursing care activities under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and there is to be no substantiated findings of abuse, neglect, or misappropriation of funds on the DHSR Nurse Aide Registry) or 2) a continuous period of 24-months during which nursing care activities were not performed for monetary compensation, but patient care activities were performed for compensation. Held Monday-Thursday, Nov. 14 -17 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., this class will cost $130 plus the cost of text.
Microsoft
In “Microsoft Office Overview” students will learn a little of everything that Microsoft Office offers. Sessions will be on Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook, Publisher, and One Note. Held Tuesday and Thursday, Nov. 1-Dec. 15 from 6-8 p.m., this class will cost $75.
Photography
In “Photo Editing Using Photoshop Elements 19-22 Advanced” students will learn about editing in Raw, using the Guided and Expert mode in Editor, including different types of layers and blends to correct or combine two or more photos, as well as creating a type mask and montages. Learn to frame photos, create twirl effects, push a photo though text, add texture, and make a photo look like a painting. A flash drive 8GB or larger is recommended.
Prerequisites: Elements 19-21 Beginner, or prior experience, and a good working knowledge of computers, using a mouse or pen tablet, file management, and a creative mind. Held Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 2-Dec. 14 from 1-3 p.m., this class will cost $75.
Registration
Seats are still available for these Continuing Education classes, and they do not require an application. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m.-Noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registration must be made two days before the start date of the class.
Spring Semester
A spring semester SCC flightPath publication will be mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes in early December. It will contain information about all curriculum programs and the Workforce Continuing Education classes set to begin in January through April.
Workforce Continuing Education classes do not require an application and begin throughout the semester, with most skills and technical courses starting in January and February.
The 16-week curriculum/college credit semester and first eight-week session begin on January 9. The second eight-week session begins on March 13. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions.
Boys & Girls Club
Sandhills is now the location of a new Boys & Girls Club. It runs from 2:30 to 6:30 pm for kindergarten through 5th grade. This is ideal for parents/guardians taking SCC afternoon/evening classes, those who need study time, need to utilize the computer lab, or work on projects. Club participants will receive homework assistance and dinner will be provided. The cost is $40 per child per year.
In addition, there is a drop-in Club from 6-9 pm for children of parents/guardians taking evening classes or needing to meet for group projects or other reasons. Dinner will be provided for the children. This drop-in club is FREE. For all information, go to www.sandhillsbgc.org.
CCP Classes for High School Students
Moore and Hoke County High School students can take classes at SCC when a junior and senior. Those successfully completing the required number of CCP credits qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost. For all information, go to: www.sandhills.edu/admissions/sandhills-promise.
