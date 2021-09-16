SCC Littlejohn

Joseph Littlejohn with his instructor, JoAnn Gillis

 COURTESY OF SCC

National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week raises public awareness about the need for and the value of adult education and family literacy. The goal is to increase financial and societal support for access to basic education programs for U.S. adults with low literacy, numeracy, and digital skills. This year, that week is Sept. 19-25.

According to UNESCO, literacy is a human right, a tool of personal empowerment, and a means for social and human development. Educational opportunities depend on literacy. It is at the heart of basic education for all and essential for eradicating poverty, reducing child mortality, curbing population growth, achieving gender equality and ensuring sustainable development, peace, and democracy.

College and Career Readiness (CCR), the adult education program at Sandhills Community College, serves more than 400 students each year at several locations throughout Moore and Hoke counties. The Continuing Education program offers, free of charge, Adult Basic Education, High School Equivalency, English Language Acquisition, and U.S. Citizenship classes. 

CCR marks National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week by celebrating the success of students like Joseph Littlejohn.

Littlejohn attends Adult Basic Education (ABE) classes to improve his academic and workplace readiness skills. In 2017, his instructor, JoAnn Gillis, assisted Littlejohn in completing a Pinehurst Resort and Country Club job application. 

“Joseph Littlejohn excelled in so many ways,” Gillis says. “He has a great personality and is very energetic. Joseph always lends a helping hand to his peers and staff.” 

It was Littlejohn’s contagious smile and warm, friendly service that earned him the Genuine Hospitality 2021 Value Champion Award at Pinehurst Resort this summer. 

Littlejohn has been with Pinehurst for over 3.5 years.

“He has received the most recognition for his ability to live the ‘Genuine Hospitality’ value every day that he works at Pinehurst,” says Melissa Goins, talent manager for Pinehurst Resort and Country Club. “Wherever Littlejohn works, the hospitality follows.”

Littlejohn accepted the award the same way he accepts life — with a warm, humble smile.

“I know I can share my experience with someone else and teach them about good service and a strong work ethic,” Littlejohn says. 

As a Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title II Adult Education and Literacy program, CCR provides classes for adult learners to improve reading, writing, math, spelling, and language skills to fulfill educational and vocational goals. The program helps prepare individuals to successfully earn a high school equivalency diploma, enter post-secondary education, and/or the workplace. All CCR classes are provided at no cost to the student.

For more information about Adult Education and Literacy Week, visit the National Coalition for Literacy website at https://coabe.org/national-adult-education-and-family-literacy-week/

For complete information about CCR, refer to sandhills.edu/ccr. For details about CCR at the Pinehurst campus, contact Beckie Kimbrell at kimbrellr@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3779. Contact Isabel Cain for the Robbins Center classes at cainm@sandhills.edu or (910) 246-4975. For information about CCR at the Sandhills Hoke Center, contact Deb Sikes at sikesd@sandhills.edu or (910) 848-4300.

