Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.