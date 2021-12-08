What’s better than a buy-one-get-one-free deal? How about simply free? Sandhills Community College will offer one spring semester curriculum class absolutely free for new students.
Curriculum classes are those that offer college credits. They can be transfer or technical courses in online, hybrid, or traditional class delivery formats. With 637 classes from which to choose, you may have difficulty deciding which one to take.
Maybe you have considered attending Sandhills — now is the perfect time to “test drive” the college at no cost. Even technical and student fees are covered. This is a $311 value. For those students attending college elsewhere, take an online class and transfer the credits into your major.
For the complete list of classes, go to www.sandhills.edu/class-schedules/ and click the “Class Seats/Available” link.
Plus, as an SCC curriculum student, you can sign up for a free health care plan. All curriculum students are eligible for this special offer (value $120).
This win-win offer may never come around again. Spring semester begins Jan. 10, 2022. All application and registration information can be found at www.sandhills.edu/spring22.
