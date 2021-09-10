On Saturday, Oct. 23, Sandhills Community College will assist students and families with the completion and submission of the electronic Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Financial aid professionals and other representatives will be on hand at the College from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Stone Hall.

This service is free of charge and available to anyone planning to attend college in the 2022-23 academic year. This is not exclusive to prospective Sandhills students, those planning to attend any college are welcome to receive assistance. For the Spanish-speaking community, there will be an interpreter present.

The FAFSA is the gateway to financial aid. Those who anticipate enrollment for the 2022-23 academic year need to complete a FAFSA form to determine eligibility for federal and state grants, private loans, child-care assistance, and work-study opportunities.

Prior to this day, it is suggested that students and parents apply for an FSA ID, which is needed to complete the form, at studentaid.gov. Students and families should bring the 1040 tax form they filed in 2020 and their 2020 W-2 forms.

Other documents needed are records of any other money earned or untaxed income such as child support, VA disability, or VA BAS, current bank statements, business, and farm records if applicable, and records of investments, also if applicable.

“Our motto at Sandhills is ‘Don’t assume — apply,’” said Shenika Ward, director of financial aid at SCC. “Never assume you are ineligible for financial aid. You may be pleasantly surprised and receive money to help pay for tuition, books, supplies or fees.”

For more information about this opportunity for FAFSA assistance or if you have questions regarding financial aid, contact Ward at (910) 695-3952 or wards@sandhills.edu.

