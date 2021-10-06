Start training to become a medical assistant, become certified to inspect motor vehicles in NC, or learn bartending this October through Sandhills Community College’s Continuing Education Career Training division. These classes are just a few offered and are ideal for someone who is unemployed, or wishes to change jobs and needs to learn a new skill or train in fast order.
These classes require face-to-face interaction. CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. Social distancing is required on campus, and masks are required indoors.
Health Care Occupations
“Medical Assisting Part 1” is part one of a three-part class to become a medical assistant. Office administration is taught through lecture and labs (medical topics are taught in Part 2). Topics include anatomy and physiology, medical terminology, medical law and ethics, administrative procedures, billing, coding and insurance. Email perrys@sandhills.edu for a complete list of program requirements.
Held in October from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., “Medical Assisting Part 1” will cost $185 plus the cost of text.
In “Nurse Aide Level 1,” students will prepare to work as a nurse aide under the supervision of licensed health care professionals by performing hands-on patient care. Successful completion prepares students for the State Board examination for NC NA Registry listing. Email perrys@sandhills.edu for a complete list of program requirements. Contact Jenell Powell at (910)695-3965 for enrollment approval. This class will be held at the Hoke Center in Raeford.
Held Mondays-Thursdays, Oct. 18-Dec. 15, lab will be held from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., and clinical from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., the hybrid class “Nurse Aide Level 1” will cost $205.50.
Automotive
Successful completion of “Auto Safety Inspection” certifies students to inspect motor vehicles under the NC Motor Vehicles Safety Inspection Law. The prerequisite for this class is a valid driver’s license.
Held on Monday, Oct. 11, and Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 6-10 p.m., “Auto Safety Inspection” will cost $75.
“Vehicle Dealers’ Continuing Education” is required of all non-franchise vehicle dealers in NC. This course includes updates of N.C. general statutes and DMV policies and procedures.
Held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., “Vehicle Dealers’ Continuing Education” will cost $75.
Business
In “Drone Video and Photography,” students will learn how to use their drone for videography and photography. Students will learn site survey assessment, mission planning, equipment inspection, drone camera configuration setup, and basic editing. The prerequisite for this class is FAA Remote Drone Pilot Certification.
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 26-Nov. 23, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and Saturdays, Nov. 6 and 13, from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., “Drone Video and Photography” will cost $75.
Construction
“General Contractor Update and CE” provides general contractors the necessary eight hours of continuing education needed to renew licenses. Electives subjects are Resource Control, Quality Assurance, and Estimating and Cost Control.
Held on Saturday, Oct. 16, “General Contractor Update and CE” will cost $75 plus $35 GC fees.
Hospitality and Food Service
In “Bartending,” students will learn the basics of bartending as a profession or for leisure. Topics include popular mixed drinks, wine, utensils, glassware, fruit cutting, bar procedures and ABC laws.
Held on Saturdays, Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., “Bartending” will cost $75.
Real Estate
“Real Estate Post Licensing – 301 Broker Relationships and Responsibilities” provides a review of agency relationships, sales and commercial property management transactions, and a real estate broker’s legal duties to clients and customers. Provided will be a step-by-step review and discussion of the functions and responsibilities of a real estate broker when working with sellers and buyers. Issues associated with transactions in progress when a broker leaves a firm will be covered. License status and education issues are reviewed.
Held on Thursdays and Fridays, Oct. 21-29, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., “Real Estate Post Licensing – 301 Broker Relationships and Responsibilities” will cost $130 plus the cost of text.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
Fall Semester Eight-Week Session
An eight-week session of fall semester curriculum classes begins on Oct. 14. The tuition is free for all students whether they are new, returning or current. Offered online and in hybrid class formats, classes take only eight weeks to complete and award full credits. For all information, go to www.sandhills.edu/eight.
Curriculum spring semester classes will begin on Jan. 10.
CCP Classes for High School Students
High school students who successfully complete four CCP classes qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost. For all information, go to: www.sandhills.edu/admissions/sandhills-promise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.