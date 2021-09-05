North Carolina education leaders recently signed an agreement to address the critical teacher shortage in the state. President Thomas Stith, of the North Carolina Community College System, and President Peter Hans, of the University of North Carolina System, made a joint announcement of the new Comprehensive Articulation Agreement that will increase opportunities for community college students to transfer to teacher education programs within the UNC System.
Effective in the current fall semester at Sandhills Community College, students can begin their teacher preparation studies in the new Associate in Arts in Teacher Preparation (AATP) or the Associate in Science in Teacher Preparation (ASTP) program. They will then have a seamless transfer into one of the educator preparation programs within the UNC System to complete a bachelor’s degree and become a licensed teacher in the K-12 system.
“The signing of these agreements lets us simplify processes and remove barriers for students to continue their education in North Carolina,” said Stith. “We appreciate this needed opportunity to better align with partners within the UNC System to accelerate student progress and support the teacher education pipeline in North Carolina.”
“By creating intentional pathways from community colleges to the UNC System, we will be able to recruit and prepare more teachers for our growing state,” said Hans. “Our goal is also to diversify and strengthen the teacher corps to benefit all students. This is a great day for education in North Carolina.”
“Each student in North Carolina deserves to have access to a great teacher but, like many states, ours has struggled to fill critical teaching vacancies, particularly in rural communities,” said Brenda Berg, president and CEO, BEST NC. “The new articulation agreement for teacher preparation between the N.C. Community College and the UNC System is a powerful step forward. It helps ensure we can recruit and prepare the next generation of teachers through a high-quality pathway into the profession that begins just a few miles from home.”
"We currently have nine students enrolled in this new program for fall semester,” said Sue Sheets, program coordinator at Sandhills. “It’s so thrilling to see their passion for teaching and is satisfying to know that Sandhills can play a part to launch them into this rewarding career.”
Prospective or current Sandhills students can contact Sheets at (910) 695-3745 or sheetss@sandhills.edu for more information or to enroll in the program.
Transfer Agreements
In addition to the Uniform Articulation Agreement in Teacher Education/Educator Preparation, NCCCS and the UNC System have uniform articulation agreements in fine arts (music, fine arts, and theater), engineering, early childhood education, RN to BSN in addition to the Comprehensive Articulation Agreement, which enables graduates of two-year Associate in Arts and Associate in Science degree programs who are admitted to constituent institutions of the UNC System to transfer with junior status.
Partner Programs
Sandhills Community College also partners with seven North Carolina universities. The Carolina Student Transfer Excellence Program (C-STEP) is for first generation college students that wish to transfer to UNC-Chapel Hill. For those interested in a career in agriculture, the college offers in partnership with N.C. State’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) the PackTrac program. The Pirate Promise Agreement is for those interested in a bachelor’s degree from ECU and the Pathway to Excellence program is for those interested in a bachelor’s degree from UNC-W. The college also offers the UNC-P BraveStep program and agreements with St. Andrews University and Methodist University for those seeking to earn bachelor’s degrees from those institutions.
College Classes for High School Students
High school juniors and seniors can begin the Teacher Preparation transfer pathway by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). In addition to this pathway, the SCC CCP offers six other transfer pathways, 47 Career Technical pathways, 54 college transfer courses, 10 Continuing Education pathways in Hoke County, and 11 Continuing Education pathways in Moore County.
There is no cost to students to take these SCC classes. High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or follow the “Programs” link from the college’s home page, then click “High School Programs.”
High school students who successfully complete four CCP classes qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost.
Financial Aid
Because of the amazing generosity of donors to the College, Sandhills can offer more than $900,000 in aid and scholarships in addition to money students can receive through government programs. Begin the application process by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form at www.fafsa.gov. For new students or those not currently enrolled in classes who don’t qualify for financial aid, the college will award $311 in guaranteed aid.
Fall Semester Eight-Week Session
An eight-week session of fall semester curriculum classes begins on Oct. 14. Offered online and in hybrid class formats, classes take only eight weeks to complete and award full credits. For all information, go to www.sandhills.edu/eight.
Spring Semester
Curriculum classes will begin on Jan. 10. In addition to the traditional 16-week semester, there will be two eight-week sessions, one beginning Jan. 16 and the second March 14. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions.
Continuing Education classes begin throughout the semester.
A spring semester SCC flightPath publication will be mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes and posted to the college’s website in early December. It will contain information about all curriculum programs and the Continuing Education classes set to begin January through May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.