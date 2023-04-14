Sandhills Community College will present “Science + Art =” on Wednesday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Dempsey Student Center on the Pinehurst campus.
“Science + Art =” is coordinated in partnership with the SCC Science Department and Student Government Association, and is an official event of the 2023 North Carolina Science Festival (NCSciFest) presented by the Biogen Foundation.
“Science + Art =” will include multiple hands-on activity stations that will engage participants in learning about the intersections of science and art. Participants end their exploration by posting reflections on what they have learned on the graffiti board. Each will receive a Science+Art passport, receive a stamp at each station and be entered to win a prize.
There is no cost to participate in the event and the public is invited to attend.
As an official 2023 NCSciFest event, “Science + Art =” is one of hundreds of community events this April showcasing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) for people of all ages across North Carolina.
Founded in 2010, the North Carolina Science Festival is the first statewide science festival in the United States. Through a series of community-based events each April hosted by schools, colleges, libraries, museums, parks, businesses and other local organizations, the Festival celebrates the economic, educational and cultural impact of science in North Carolina. Since its start, NCSciFest has served more than 3 million participants of all ages from all 100 North Carolina counties.
The Festival is presented by the Biogen Foundation and produced by Morehead Planetarium and Science Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. For information, visit ncsciencefestival.org.
