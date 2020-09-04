Sandhills Community College’s Continuing Education Ed2Go programs make it easy to take affordable, high-quality, instructor-led courses online, all from the comfort and safety of your own home.
Participants can enroll for the love of learning or to meet continuing education requirements. Courses offer a fun, convenient and highly interactive learning forum. Focus is placed on creating warm, supporting communities for learners of every age.
Instructor-Led Courses
Ed2Go has a growing catalog of more than 300 instructor-facilitated online courses. Through well-crafted lessons, expert online instruction and interaction with fellow students, participants gain valuable knowledge at their convenience. There is the flexibility to study at one’s own pace combined with enough structure and support to complete the course. The classroom can be accessed 24/7 from anywhere with an internet-connected computer.
New sessions of Instructor-Led Courses begin each month with upcoming start dates of Sept. 16, Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9. They last six weeks, with two new lessons being released weekly, for a total of 12 lessons. These are entirely Web-based with comprehensive lessons, quizzes and assignments. A dedicated professional instructor facilitates every class, pacing learners, answering questions, giving feedback and facilitating discussions.
Look into the variety of classes and learn more at ed2go.com/sandhills/.
Self-Paced Tutorial Courses
Self-Paced Tutorial courses are very much like the Instructor-Led Courses but allow participants to study independently with access to all course materials and assessments from Day One instead of being parceled out weekly. Course material is available for three months. Students work in a collaborative environment and can have online discussions with classmates.
Consider these classes and learn more at: ed2go.com/sandhills/.
Certificate Programs
Sandhills Community College, in partnership with Ed2Go, also offers Certificate Programs. These longer-term online courses are open enrollment designed to provide the skills necessary to acquire professional level positions for many in-demand occupations.
Externship Programs are available for a real-world experience. Our student advisers places students in a work environment during the last several months of the course to allow for workplace or clinical experience.
These programs are designed by a team of professionals from each respective field, providing effective web-based learning programs. Instructors/mentors are actively involved in the online learning experience, responding to any questions or concerns, as well as encouraging and motivating students to succeed.
The Advanced Career Training Program category of classes are: arts and design, business, career online high school, computer applications, computer science, construction and trades, health and fitness, hospitality, information technology, language, legal, teacher professional development and writing.
Explore the variety of programs and learn more at careertraining.ed2go.com/sandhillscc/.
Registration
To learn more about any of Sandhills Community College’s Ed2Go classes or programs, call Jenny Troyer at (910) 695-3926 or email troyerj@sandhills.edu.
