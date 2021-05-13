Each year Sandhills Community College recognizes students who have distinguished themselves in their area of study. This year, the Awards Day ceremony was presented in a video format. To view the ceremony, visit the college’s YouTube channel.
“Congratulations to these students on a job well done,” says a spokesman.
Computer engineering technology award (first year): Areli Moreno Tamalatzi; computer engineering technology award (second year): Kevin McCombs; the Caddell Family computer engineering technology award: Jacob Phillips; the Southern Software computer programming award: Grant Reddinger; networking administration support faculty award: Laque Franklin; computer programming award: Drew Marquez; digital media technology award: Kaitlyn Johnson; and digital media/program support award: Kelly Steiner.
The Charles “Chuck” Gilmer Priest Jr. Memorial Culinary award: Terence Sharpe; The Culinary Faculty award: Alexssandra Rodriguez; and the Melissa Wilkins Richardson pastry and baking arts award: Nicola Bonair.
Engineering and construction technologies excellence and opportunity award: Joseph Aaron Brown; John G. O’Brien engineering technology transfer award, Carson Witherspoon; Julie Wilkins bachelor of civil engineering award: Mya Sencenbaugh; the Gary Thompson surveying technology award: Easton Wall; the Reynold S. Davenport civil engineering technology award: Eli Barnes; the James M. and Helen C. Smith Memorial awards: Kelly Sheffield, Jacob Motta and Melissa Veatch; the Timothy Howle Architectural Technology award: Melissa Chen; and the Sustainable Research and Design Project Award: Megan Robbins.
The John and Grace Hoad award: Charlie Taylor and Jacob Phillips; the John Hatcher Foreign Language Award: Poston Frank; The L. Henry Pierre Delarue award: Christine Berry; the C.A.L.M.S. Humanities Award: Terri Shannon Davis; the Thomas Andrew Coffey Spanish Award: Senff Isabelle; and Communication Faculty award: Samuel P. Smith; and Communication Faculty Award: Austin Ward.
The Frances Price Wilson Excellence in Music award: Corrine Collison; Patricia Robinson Memorial Art award: Hayden Stanley Martinez, and Jane Wellard Award: James Miller.
The Bill Byrtus Outstanding Respiratory Therapy award: Hayden Martinez; Wall and Brown Respiratory Therapy award: Morgan Groff; the Michael D. Emery Student Excellence Award in Radiography: Leona Payne; and the Department of Radiography Clinical award: Heriberto Sanchez-Ugarte.
Business Booster award: Sarah Alsaidi; Business Faculty award: Tabatha Clish; Lt. Col. John W. Collins OST award: Dana Garner and Bonifacia (Boni) Deloya; Mary Lea Dixon Entrepreneurship award: Noah Martin; Anthony E. (Tony) Parker Entrepreneurship award: Cruz Santiago; and the Stanley J. Bradshaw Business Excellence award: Odette Zetina.
Mathematic award: Calvin Ford; and Mathematic Improvement award: Isabella Gipson.
Massage Therapy Award: Kerri Paschal, and Outstanding Student-Degree award: Arnetta Sturdivant. The Health and Fitness Science Faculty award: Gregorio Cruz Santiago.
Gordon and Dorothy Hill Memorial Award: Sara McCloskey; Nola Arden Manning Memorial Early Childhood Education award: Minisha Bullard; and Chaplain David Malcolm Criminal Justice award: Danny R. Perry.
Anatomy and Physiology (first year): Abby Dover; Anatomy and Physiology Award (second year): Nour Arodak (Keenan); Avery Dennis General Chemistry Award: Nicholas Youngerman, and Thi Nguyen; College Physics award: Kelly Rhodes; General Physics award: Alexander May; General Biology award: Sergio Adan Estrada; General Biology Award: Destiny Darden andAbby Dover; and Jonathan Willis Malcolm Organic Chemistry award: Emily O’Brien.
Social and Sciences B-Squared award: Chelsea Boswell; and Casilear Middleton Memorial award: Sherry Harmanson.
Aviation award: Kelsey Nielsen, John C. and Hanni Schulz Automotive Body Repair award: Jonathan Peele; and John C. and Hanni Schulz Automotive Mechanics award: Hannah Bowers.
The Floyd McDonald Diversity award: Michelle Marshall; the Gus Leader Veteran award: Carroll Dexter; Zihal Super Student award: Calvin Ford; Rose Anderson Library award: Henry Baker; the Professional Women’s Network award: Megan Ramsey; Student Government Association Award 1: Sarah Wilson, and Student Government Association Award 2: Megan Ramsey.
The North Carolina Community College Academic Excellence Award was awarded to Calvin Ford. Only one student from each of the 58 North Carolina community colleges receives the award each year. Students who have a 4.0 GPA and more than 50-hours completed toward their degree are reviewed and considered eligible for the award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.