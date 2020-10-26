Who knew? Jack o’lanterns originated in Ireland not as pumpkins, but turnips. The upshot of daunting legend has the Devil offering sinner Jack a flame to light his way as he wanders the universe. Jack hollowed out his favorite vegetable, which served as a lantern.
Good choice since a giant turnip – mottled purple and sprouting hair – looks more frightful than any pumpkin.
This Halloween, the scariest goblin might be the big bad virus. Parties, even trick-or-treating are in jeopardy. But families can always slant the evening meal towards the macabre:
Blackened bat wings: Brush turkey or large chicken wings (tips included) with spicy barbecue sauce. Roast until tender, turning once. Broil until blackened.
Blood ’n guts: Cook thickest spaghetti until way too tender. Drain well, drown in plain tomato sauce
Beach bugs: Bake a pan of cornbread made from white cornmeal. Crumble into “sand” Drain canned black beans, dry on paper towels. Mix into cornbread.
Ghostmallows: Spear marshmallows (preferable jumbo) with wooden skewers. Drape white paper napkins underneath them, to form capes. Secure with a drop of school glue.
Shark bite: Cut a small cantaloupe into crosswise 1-inch slices. Cut each slice in half. Remove seeds and stringy stuff. Cut triangles out of flesh, so that the slice resembles a mouth with sharp teeth.
Punkin’ puddin’ pie: Prepare a package of pumpkin spice pudding mix, decreasing milk by ¼ cup. Pour into chocolate cookie crumb crust and chill. Decorate with a face made of halved licorice gum drops and/or chocolate sprinkles.
Skeleton bones: Seasoned thin-cut frozen French fries, cooked extra-crispy.
Witches’ teeth: Scoop seeds out of pumpkin, remove fibers, wash, drain. Mix in 2-3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, a tablespoon olive oil. Sprinkle with coarse salt. Spread in an oiled pan, roast at 325 degrees for an hour, stirring frequently.
Sublime slime: Trim ends off okra pods, slice crosswise. Simmer in chicken broth until slimy-tender. Color liquid with a few drops of gravy browning (Kitchen Bouquet) or soy sauce.
Zombie Zoop: Cut up a small pumpkin, remove seeds and roast hunks until flesh is very soft. Scoop flesh off rind, puree in processor or blender with chicken broth (from a bouillon cube) until a thick, smooth soup consistency. Add salt, pepper and curry powder to taste. Serve with blue corn chips.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.