The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is offering a free educational “Scam Jam” Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Southern Pines Police Chief Nick Polidori, along with Bill List, Southern Pines community services coordinator, and Stephanie Bias, coordinator of the N.C. Department of Insurance Senior Medicare Patrol Program will explain ways on how to protect against scams.
Have you been or know someone who has fallen victim of a phone, computer, mail, or email scam? Frauds, commonly referred to as scams, have been on the rise for several years. Numerous types of fraud impact over 1 million U.S. citizens per year. Sadly, people over the age of 50 are victimized more frequently and at a greater financial toll than any other age group. Recognizing the opportunity for community education and prevention strategies, the Southern Pines Police Department hosted many presentations this summer to teach people how to recognize a potential scam before falling victim to one.
Lynne Drinkwater, Senior Enrichment Center program coordinator said, “Each year, we hold a Scam Jam, where we invite Stephanie Bias, of the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) at the North Carolina Department of Insurance to present on Medicare fraud as well as some of the latest scams, but due to COVID last year we were unable. I was delighted when Chief Polidori contacted me explaining his concern for victims of scams, and his desire to schedule a presentation of this kind and willingness to collaborate with Stephanie.”
SHIIP’s mission is to provide neutral, objective, and unbiased counseling to North Carolina’s 2 million Medicare beneficiaries on “all things Medicare.” NCSMP empowers Medicare beneficiaries to recognize and prevent Medicare fraud, waste and abuse through outreach, education, and media efforts. SHIIP is one of the many free services that the Moore County Department of Aging staff assist people with at the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center.
Refreshments will be provided by Garner Law Firm, PLLC. Call (910) 947-4483 to reserve your seat or for more information. The Moore County Department of Aging is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501 West End, 2 Miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
