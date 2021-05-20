Elizabeth Saunders, a senior at Pinecrest High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. organization. Saunders was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter BY of Pinehurst.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women support women’s education through scholarships, grants, awards and loans. The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.
Saunders is the daughter of Rick and Angela Saunders, of Southern Pines. She will attend N.C. State University, where she will study for a degree in electrical engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.