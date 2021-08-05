As an encore to his debut at last month’s Singer Songwriters in the Round, Caleb Sasser will be returning to the Sunrise Theater for an intimate evening of smooth soul, rich rhythm and blues and captivating jazz on Sunday, Aug. 15, at 5 p.m. The concert is sponsored by McDonalds of Aberdeen, and all tickets are $15, reserved seating.
Sasser moved the audience to laughter and tears and brought them to their feet throughout last month’s concert, where he shared the stage with three other talented local singer songwriters.
At the upcoming concert, he and his piano will be center stage with his catalog of heartfelt songs, charismatic personality, and mesmerizing vocals.
Caleb was born and raised in Goldsboro and grew up singing in church. From the age of 5, he knew he wanted to be a singer and reach the world through music. He is a UNC Pembroke graduate with a degree in music business. In 2017 Caleb released his first album “The Reflections of Her,” which reached No. 75 on the R&B iTunes Charts. HIs most recent single “Blessed Beautiful Melanated” was released this past summer and was inspired by the Black Lives Matter Movement.
In 2018, his private voice instructor, K.C. Holliday told him of an opening for a tenor at her church — Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church (BMPC). “Caleb’s vocal tone is warm and powerful, and his vocal range is out-of-this-world-huge,” says Holliday, adjunct professor of voice at UNC Pembroke. “He writes songs about pain and love, the triumph of the human spirit, and social justice which are themes members of BMPC hold close to their hearts.”
The congregation has become family to him. He sings in the choir, performs solos, and participates in the choir’s cantatas and weekly services. Sasser is also audio engineer for all BMPC music events.
Although North Carolina is home, Sasser has big dreams. He plans to move to Los Angeles this fall to pursue a career in the music Industry. He says he is excited to take this leap of faith and the next step on his journey.
“Come out to the Sunrise for Caleb’s farewell concert and meet this extraordinary young artist,” says a spokesman.
Tickets are on sale now at SunriseTheater.com or by calling the Sunrise at (910) 692-3611. On Aug. 15, the theater doors will open at 4 p.m. and the concert begins at 5 p.m.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
