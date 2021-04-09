On March 23, the Sandhills Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution awarded the SAR Service to Veterans medal and award certificates to Tony Lennon, of Southern Pines and William Carl and Charles Spelman, both of Seven Lakes. “All three of these volunteers worked countless hours over an eight year period and are all veterans themselves,” says a spokesman.
The three men are associated with the Military Missions In Action (MMIA) organization, which is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit established in 2013 to serve veterans, veterans with disabilities, members of the Armed Forces and their families. At that time, Lennon was named the program director of the Southern Pines MMIA Program and continued into 2021. The majority of the work performed by the MMIA is done by a team of volunteers.
During the eight years of volunteer service, these volunteers completed more than 50 home modification projects. These included more than 25 wheelchair ramps at veterans homes, more than six in-home modifications for wheelchair access, handicap accessible bathrooms, and various home repairs including, replacing doors/windows and roof repairs. This service was provided cost free to the veterans in need.
A few years ago, a home in Pinebluff was donated to the MMIA-SP organization with the stipulation that the repaired home be provided to a deserving veteran or military family. This home was a three bedroom, one bath home that needed major repairs and updating. This major project turned out to be a multi-year effort, which received generous support from the Southern Pines Elks Lodge No. 1692, the Sandhills Chapter of the Military Officer’s Association, and the John Boyd VFW Post No. 7318. The completed home was granted to a deserving veteran and the family as a “virtually new home.”
Anyone interested in obtaining more information about the Sandhills Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution should contact John Laflin at (885) 405-5201 or laflin47@gmail.com.
