Santa and Mrs. Claus return to the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens Sunday, Nov. 28, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The event includes story time, face painting, reindeer food craft, letters to Santa, a surprise children’s gardening experience and Christmas cookie treats.
“Take photos with Santa for your Christmas cards,” says a spokesman.
There are two visitation sessions with Santa and Mrs. Claus: 1 to 2 p.m., followed by story time from 2 to 2:30 p.m., and a second from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., followed by story time from 3:30 to 4 p.m.
The event is free but registration is required, and space is limited. All activities will be held outside adjacent to the Ball Visitors’ Center beneath a large tent.
“During this event, we welcome a donation of canned goods and/or other nonperishable items to be donated to the local food bank,” says the spokesman.
For information regarding registration, visit
https://www.sandhills.edu/horticultural-gardens-upcoming-events. Please note, each child that plans to attend will need to be registered individually.
