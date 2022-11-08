Lecture Series: John Hood
The Ruth Pauley Lecture Series presents a free event with author John Hood on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, BPAC at Sandhills Community College Campus.
Veterans Resource Event
On Thursday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Moore County Veterans Service Office will host a Veterans Resource Event at the Agricultural Building, 707 Pinehurst Ave., in Carthage. This event is free to all citizens.
Veterans Day Pig Roast
Sly Fox hosts its annual pig roast on Friday, Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., in honor of current and former military members. Enjoy a BBQ plate with all the fixins’ for $10 for veterans/active duty, and $20 for the general public. The Sly Fox is located at 795 SW Broad St., in Southern PInes.
Veterans Day Comedy Show
Hatchet Brewing hosts a comedy night featuring The Locals Comedy for a special Veterans Day show on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. Hatchet Brewing is located at 490 SW Broad St., in Southern Pines.
Veterans Day Rock and Country Benefit
The Neon Rooster presents a special concert with Mary Stone and BoneS Fork on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m., to benefit Camp Resilient. BoneS Fork play a mix of alternative/90s rock metal. All ages welcome. Tickets are $10 at the door; active duty and veterans admitted for free. The Neon Rooster is located at 114 Knight St., in downtown Aberdeen.
Walk to End Alzheimers - Moore County
Presented by McKee Homes, the Walk to End Alzheimers will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to noon, at Aberdeen Lake Park, 301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen. Participants will walk and also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with Promise Flowers. Miss North Carolina Karolyn Martin will sing the national anthem, and other activities include a doggie station, kids zone and dance party. For information or to register to walk, visit act.alz.org/MooreCounty.
Merry Thanksgiving Fest
The town of Carthage will host its first annual Merry Thanksgiving on Saturday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a family-friendly event with carnival games, contests, holiday shopping, food trucks, live music and more. Proceeds will be used to update and modernize the Nancy Kiser Park, on Rockingham Street, in Carthage.
Military Family Day
Sponsored by the National Athletic Village and hosted by Twin Fields Farm, enjoy a military family day to celebrate local businesses with military affiliations on on Saturday, Nov. 12, 3 to 7 p.m. There will be a vendor fair, games and food/beverages available for purchase. Town Field Farms is located at 1855 N. May St., in Southern Pines.
Judy Norton in Concert
Sandhills Repertory Theatre presents Judy Norton in concert with Ed Martel on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m., at the Sunrise Theater. Norton, who portrayed Mary Ellen Walton on television, will present some of her favorite selections from the Great American Songbook. Ten percent of proceeds benefit the local food bank. Purchase tickets by calling (910) 692-3611, at Sunrise Theater box office or online at sandhillsrep.org.
Vettes for Vets
Come out for Vettes for Vets car and bike cruise in at Cox’s Double Eagle Harley-Davidson on Sunday, Nov. 13, 12 to 4 p.m. Live music with One Shot Left. Cox’s Double Eagle is located at 7540 U.S. 15-501, in Pinehurst.
