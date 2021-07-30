The Sandhills Woman’s Exchange on Azalea Road in Pinehurst, is celebrating 100 years of continuous service.

Woman’s exchanges represent one of the oldest continuously operating volunteer movements in the United States. At one time, there were as many as 98 across the country, each with its own personality, merchandise, and location, but all with the same goals: helping women to help themselves.

In 1832, Elizabeth Stott and 16 benevolent associates started the Philadelphia Ladies Depository Association to help women of diverse economic backgrounds, from wealthy widows who suddenly found themselves with no family income to poor women whose families needed the added income for food and shelter. The association allowed these women to support themselves and their families by selling valuable possessions or arts and crafts of their own creation.

Similar shops began opening across the country. At a time when many women worked in factories for long hours in order to supplement their family incomes, these exchanges allowed women to work from home and sell their goods in the shops. Eventually, women in more than 70 cities from Brooklyn to New Orleans, to San Diego sold their merchandise on consignment and for a profit.

Since 1934, the Federation of Woman’s Exchanges has been meeting annually. Members from coast to coast get together to share information, merchandise, crafters, and ideas as well as an overall sense of fellowship.

Today there are 16 exchanges remaining across the United States. Brooklyn is the oldest, having opened in 1852. All of the exchanges are nonprofit, all are unique, and all draw strength from one another.

If you are interested in visiting the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange or its sister shops, you’ll find them on Azalea Road in Pinehurst; in Fairfield, Greenwich and Old Lyme, Conn.; in Dedham, Lincoln and Wayland, Mass.; in Brooklyn and Scarsdale, N.Y.; and in Sherman, Texas; St. Louis; Midland Park, N.J; Reading, Pa.; and Memphis, Tenn.

Cav Peterson is president of the Federation of Woman’s Exchanges and past president of the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange.

