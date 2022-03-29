The Sandhills Woman’s Exchange will host a lunch and learn event with the League of Women Voters of Moore County’s “The Story of Suffrage,” presented by Mary Lou Bernett and Marcy Katzman.
The event on Thursday, April 14, begins at 10 a.m. Tickets are $25 per person including lunch by Chef Katrina, drink, dessert and the presentation. There is an additional $1 processing fee for credit card payments.
Bennett and Katzman will portray voters, in period costume, to tell the story of women’s suffrage in American history.
Seating is limited. For more information and reservations, call (910) 295-4677.
The Sandhills Woman’s Exchange historical early 1800s cabin, located in the village of Pinehurst, reopened for the spring season on Tuesday, February 2. Hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; lunch served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteer opportunities at the cabin include helping in the artisan gift shop, serving as a waitress in the Cabin Café and garden upkeep. Be sure to check our website www.sandhillswe.org and our Facebook page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.