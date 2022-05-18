Sandhills Woman's Exchange Board

The Sandhills Woman’s Exchange held their annual meeting on Monday, May 9, at the Pine Crest Inn. Outgoing President Barb Summers previewed the 100th centennial year activities following a buffet breakfast.

Nominating Chair Joyce Reehling presented the new slate of officers for the 2022-2023 year; pictured above from left, Debbie Anderson, volunteer cashier chair; Marie Carbrey, co-president; Mary Rocca, membership chair; Mary Glass, recording secretary; Sonja Rothstein, first vice president; Faith Clay, co-president; Pattie Corbin, volunteer waitress co- chair; Anne Wright, treasurer; Beth Palmer, volunteer waitress co-chair; and Dolores Muller, second vice president. Not pictured, Rosemary Zuhone, corresponding secretary.

 

News from clubs and organizations should be emailed to laura@thepilot. com by 5 p.m. on Thursdays for consideration for publication the follow- ing Wednesday. For information, call Features Editor Laura Douglass at (910) 693-2475.

The 1823 historical cabin in the village of Pinehurst operated by the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange will close for the summer season on Thursday, May 1, with a Centennial Dinner Dance celebration at the Fair Barn, and reopen Sept. 7, with new hours of operations, Mondays through Fridays, closed on weekends. For more information, visit www.sandhillswe.org.

