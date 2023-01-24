The Sandhills Woman’s Exchange will reopen for the spring season on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The historical 1823 cabin, located at 15 Azalea Road, in Pinehurst, has several events to celebrate 2023, when the cabin turns 200 years old. As customary, the staff celebrates the reopening near Groundhog Day.
A Mystery Dinner event of suspense and murder is sure to entice a limited number of guests on Wednesday, March 8. Sponsored by the SWE, the Encore Center Players will present “Playing Dead” in the large dining room of the Pine Crest Inn.
It’s the story of murder as it unfolds at the 30th annual Varmints, Vermin and Vanities Beauty Pageant. A cash bar will be available from 5 to 6 p.m., with dinner following. Dinner choices include chicken cordon blue, Atlantic salmon, cracked black pepper crusted 8 oz. tenderloin, or a vegetarian dish, dessert and drinks. Tickets for the limited seating event are $60 per person, and available for purchase at the SWE cabin beginning Feb. 1. Call (910) 295-4677 for credit card ticket preferences.
Popular ‘Lunch n’ Learn’ events for the new year are already scheduled to include “Flower Arranging Using Natural Materials from Your Yard,” on Feb. 23, with Maggie Smith; “The Story of James Creek Cider” and a tasting event with Ann Marie Thornton on March 28; and “Attracting Birds to Your Yard” with Jon Davis on April 18. Tickets are $30 for each limited seating event, and include a chef Katrina lunch and dessert.
New hours for operation for the nonprofit SWE are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch is served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. With many local restaurants closed on Mondays, this change may bring guests looking for a Monday lunch venue and artisan gift shopping. Guests will notice an all new look in the front museum of the cabin in celebration of the cabin’s 200th bicentennial.
Volunteer opportunities include serving as a cashier volunteer in the artisan gift shop, waitress in the Cabin Café, garden upkeep and a variety of volunteer committees. Check the SWE website www.sandhillswe.org and Facebook page for updates.
