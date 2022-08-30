The Sandhills Woman’s Exchange will reopen for the fall season on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The historical cabin, located at 15 Azalea Road, in Pinehurst, will present several events, and there are other changes to announce.
New hours for operation for the nonprofit will be Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; lunch served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. With many local restaurants closed on Mondays, this change may bring guests looking for a Monday lunch venue and artisan gift shopping. Guests will notice an all new look in the front museum of the cabin. In celebration of the cabin’s 200th Bicentennial, volunteers Glenda Kirby and Kathy Newcomb have set the mood of 1823 with unique historical furniture, quilts, dolls, pottery, candles and pictures from the era.
Beginning Sept. 7, tickets will be on sale at three locations for the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange annual Log Cabin and Gardens Tour, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Scheduled rain or shine, guests will experience the history of eight area log cabins in Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Carthage.
The Log Cabin and Garden Tour tickets are $25 per person and will be available for purchase at the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange and DuneBerry Resort Wear, in Pinehurst, and at R.Riveter in downtown Southern Pines.
Volunteer docents will be on hand at each location to explain each log cabin’s history. Complimentary drink and dessert will be offered to all ticket holders during the tour day at the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange cabin. Tour sponsors include Harris Blake LLC, Pinehurst Insurance’s Rob McVay, and Rob and Rita Menzies.
Kicking off the new season of the popular Lunch n’ Learn events, the cabin will present Making Chocolate Mousse Demo and Tasting by Martin Brunner, baking and pastry arts professor at SCC, on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The program begins promptly at 10 a.m. and the chef Katrina lunch follows at 11 a.m. Tickets are $25 per person; reservation can be made by calling (910) 295-4677.
Although the SWE will now be closed on Saturdays, a free special event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, in recognition of International Day of Cardmaking. Susan Rodgers, experienced card crafter teaching at the Senior Center and the Pinehurst Parks and Recreation Center, will be the instructor. Interested participants are invited to attend one of the two sessions planned for the day, from 10 to 11 a.m., or 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Space is limited to 15 adults at each of the one-hour sessions. Rodgers is offering the experience free to the participating crafters who make a reservation by calling (910) 295-4677 when the cabin reopens Sept. 7. She suggests guests may want to “make a donation to the cabin” in her honor. The cut-off date for reservations will be Sept. 23, in order for Rodgers to have the required materials.
In addition, the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange offers several volunteer opportunities including cashier volunteer in the artisan gift shop, waitress in the Cabin Café, garden upkeep, and a variety of volunteer committees. Be sure to check the organization’s website www.sandhillswe.org and Facebook page for updates.
