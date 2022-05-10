The Sandhills Woman’s Exchange is celebrating 100 years of helping others help themselves. As part of the festivities, the organization is offering a limited raffle ticket prize opportunity. Only 300 tickets will be sold at $100, as available until May 19. Tickets may purchased at the SWE log cabin, located at 15 Azalea Rd., Pinehurst.
The grand prize sponsored by Victoria Adkins, of Coldwell Banker Realty, is winner’s choice of a trip to one of three destinations, though transportation is not included. The Ultimate Sports Fan package includes a two-night stay and tickets to a MLB, NBA, NFL or NHL regular season game, or PGA Tournament. The USA Explorer Package is a three-night trip for two to one of six popular destinations including New York City, Sonoma Wine Country, DisneyWorld Resort, Boston, New Orleans or Charleston. The World Traveler Package is a multi-night trip for two to one of five world class destinations including Tuscany, Bali, Ireland, Paris and Greece.
Second place prize sponsored by Pinehurst Resort is a three-day, two-night “Staycation” in Pinehurst and includes dinner for two each evening at one of the resort’s restaurants, breakfast for two each morning in the Carolina Dining Room, and one 50-minute spa treatment per night. There are some blackout dates for this package.
Third place prize sponsored by the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange is use of the SWE log cabin in Pinehurst for a private event. Enjoy the ambiance of an 1800’s historic log cabin, inviting 36 of your friends and family to join you. Food and beverages are not included.
Auction packages cannot be resold, but the prizes may be transferred to another person.
The Sandhills Woman’s Exchange cabin is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; with lunch served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For additional information, contact Sandhills Woman’s Exchange at (910) 295-4677 or swemanagers@gmail.com.
