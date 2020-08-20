On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange at 15 Azalea Road will be reopening for the fall 2020 season.
The SWE, housed in an historic 1810 cabin, closed on March 14 due to the COVID-19 virus. During these past months, the cabin board members have been working steadily on plans to safely continue operations according to Gov. Roy Cooper’s guidelines.
Prior to this pandemic, our local Sandhills Woman’s Exchange was one of only 20 exchanges remaining in the United States. The first exchange opened in 1832, the Philadelphia Ladies Depository followed by the second in 1856, the New Brunswick Depository. Both joined the National Federation of Exchanges in March of 1934 as a way for women to augment their family’s income through handmade items for consignment sale. Therefore, our national mission statement has always been ‘Helping Others Help Themselves.”
Sadly, four of the National Federation of Woman’s Exchanges have been forced to close due to the pandemic, including those in Baltimore, Md., Sherman, Texas, Little Silver, N.J., and West Reading, Pa. The oldest woman’s exchange is in Brooklyn, N.Y. These Woman’s Exchanges represent one of the oldest, continuously operating voluntary movements in the United States.
These past few months, the nonprofit SWE has installed a new roof and skylight. The funds to accomplish the repairs and improvements were acquired from the very successful “Tea Time on the Train,” an event sponsored with the Aberdeen, Carolina and Western Railway Company on Dec. 8. Additional funds were collected from an SWE sponsored Yard Sale in July.
For the Sept. 9 reopening date, the SWE Board met with the Pinehurst Fire Department to determine the new fire code capacity for the gift shop and cafe. Reflecting those recommendations, no reservations will be taken for the Cabin Cafe, but guests will be seated on a first come, first served basis. Lunch hours are from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. With a total number of 16 diners, the café will only allow a maximum of six per table. A total of 10 guests in the gift shop will be allowed. Masks will be required to enter the cabin for the Gift Shop and Cafe until seated at a table. A plexiglas shield has been installed at the volunteer gift shop cashier area. All staff and volunteers will be wearing masks.
Extensive cleaning has been done during August and will continue to be a top priority throughout this fall season.
The popular “Lunch ’n’ Learn” programs have also been revised for safety, convenience and fun.
“We will be meeting outdoors, social distancing 6 feet apart on Thursday, Oct. 8,” says a spokesman. Faye Dasen, features editor of The Pilot, will be the guest speaker.”
Dasen, who has been with the paper since 1992, will talk about the 100-year history of The Pilot. “Plan on bringing your lawn chair and join the conversation at 10 a.m. at Cav Peterson’s garden,” says the spokesman.
A special Chef Katrina box lunch is included. Participation is $25 per person and reservations may be made by calling the Cabin at (910) 295-4677. Rain date will be Thursday, Oct. 15.
New board members for the 2020-2021 year are: Barb Summers, president; Barbara Keating, first vice president; Dolores Muller, second vice resident; Rosemary Zuhone, assistant programs; Anne Wright, treasurer; Yvonne Gale, recording secretary; Patti Talton, corresponding secretary; Faith Clay and Mary Glass, volunteer waitresses; Marie Carbrey, membership chair; Mary Rocca, gift shop volunteer; and Judie Wiggins, communications team. Advisers to the SWE for this coming year include: Cav Peterson, Joyce Reehling, Ron Rhody, Jim Wiltjer, Jesse Wimberley, Amanda Jakl, Audrey Moriarty and Elizabeth Fisher.
From this Sept. 9 reopening until mid-December, the SWE hours will be Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the cafe serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteer opportunities at the cabin include helping in the artisan gift shop, serving as a waitress in the cafe, garden upkeep and kitchen helper.
For more information, call (910) 295-4677, visit www.sandhillswe.org or the our Facebook page.
