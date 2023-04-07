Step onto the trail with large, life-sized cutouts of Winnie-the-Pooh and friends beginning Tuesday, April 11, at Nick’s Creek Greenway, in Southern Pines, the site of the first in a series of three Sandhills Story Trail Adventures brought to the community by the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB). The project is part of the CVB’s support for the Year of the Trail initiatives in North Carolina. On March 20, the CVB also launched the Pinecone Pathways program.
“We are consistently asked about what there is for families with young kids to do beside play golf in our destination,” says CVB President and CEO Phil Werz. “The Sandhills Story Trail Adventures is a great option for parents with children ranging from 5 to 9 years of age. It ties in perfectly with the Year of the Trail and gets families out to enjoy the stories while they walk some of our beautiful trails in Moore County.”
The Sandhills Story Trail Adventures is an original creation produced by the CVB and features Winnie-the-Pooh in a series of interactive fictional stories that take place throughout the Sandhills. The story trails cutouts of Pooh and his friends can be viewed in a series of stations, where people can scan a QR code and read the next chapter or listen to it on their smartphone.
The CVB will host a brief ceremony on April 11, starting at 10 a.m., just inside the Nick’s Creek Greenway entrance. The event will reveal the trail and feature a butterfly release and live owls from Holly’s Nest Animal Rescue. The public is invited to attend, but parking is limited.
Future stories in the series will be displayed along Moore County trails to be determined later this year. The entire story trails series was conceived, created, written and voiced by the CVB, primarily by destination storyteller Dan Dreyer.
The Year of the Trail celebrates North Carolina’s vast network of trails, greenways, and blueways that showcase our diverse landscapes: grand mountain vistas, quiet rivers, vibrant urban greenways, coastal forests and the rolling hills of the Piedmont. This is the largest statewide celebration of trails and outdoor recreation in North Carolina history. Trails offer proven benefits, including health, safety, economic development, tourism, transportation and environment. Trails are also the backbone of the state’s growing $28 billion outdoor recreation economy.
The Year of the Trail campaign reaches communities with the message of how and where to experience trails that showcase North Carolina’s beautiful landscapes, provide healthy recreation, and stimulate local economies. The N.C. General Assembly designated 2023 as the Year of the Trail, an effort led by the Great Trails State Coalition, a broad-based group of diverse organizations, agencies and supporters advocating for increased state investment in all types of trails statewide.
For more information about the Sandhills Story Trails Adventures or Year of the Trail programs in Moore County, go to www.homeofgolf.com.
