The Sandhills Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution held their Chapter Charter Ceremony on Sept. 22, at the Pine Crest Inn, Pinehurst. The date was selected by the Sandhills Chapter officers to recognize Constitution Week, which is observed between Sept. 17-23.
The ceremony began with the “Presentation Of the Colors,” led by The North Carolina State Color Guard Commander, SMSgt. George Strunk and supported by NCSSAR and Sandhills Chapter Officers. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Sandhills Chapter’s most senior Compatriot William L. Rose, of Southern Pines, who is 95, and the chapter’s most junior members, Compatriots John and Joshua Wilber, who are 11 and 12.
Nine new Compatriots were inducted: Ramsey R. Blanks, William E. Carl, John C. Laflin, William A. Loeser, Thomas M. McInnis, William L. Rose, Charles H. Spelman, John F. Wilber and Joshua A. Wilber. were sworn into the Sandhills Chapter SAR.
Rose is a World War II Navy veteran of the Pacific Theater and says he is “thrilled to finally join the SAR and complete one of his lifetime “Bucket List Goals.”
Eight NCSSAR officers from across the state, along with DAR members from three chapters, were present. Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney and Aberdeen Mayor Robert Farrell were also in attendance.
Many congratulatory messages were shared, including one from Gov. Roy Cooper.
President Fred Learned also awarded a SAR Medal and Certificate of Appreciation to DAR Daughter, Carolyn Loeser, of Whispering Pines. She was past regent of the Alfred Moore DAR Chapter. Roger Sherman Silver Medals and Certificates for Faithful Services to the SAR were given to Rod Herbig, vice president of the Sandhills Chapter and Bruce Fensley, president of the Sandhills Chapter.
Herbig is a past president of the Fox Valley SAR Chapter in Illinois. After retirement, he relocated to Pinehurst to be closer to family and found himself with a 90-minute drive away from the closest SAR chapter. That drive, in the evening, prevented him from continuing to be an active SAR Compatriot. Herbig then obtained a list of SAR Compatriots in the area and began contacting them.
He connected with a few area Compatriots, and after nearly three years of conducting monthly meetings, assisting interested men with SAR applications, and participating in area patriotic events, the chapter forming group reached the required 10 SAR Compatriots to establish a new SAR Chapter.
New officers were sworn in by Fred Learned. They are Rod Herbig, vice president; Tom M. McInnis, chaplain; Michael R. Fusselbaugh, secretary; Ramsey R. Blanks, treasurer; Bruce A. Fensley, president; and John C. Laflin, registrar.
Anyone that is interested in acquiring membership information about the Sons of the American Revolution or need assistance conducting genealogy searches should contact John Laflin at laflin47@gmail.com.
