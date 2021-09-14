On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Sandhills SAR Chapter compatriots will be celebrating the first anniversary of receiving their Sons of the American Revolution Chapter Charter at the Pine Crest Inn, in Pinehurst.
“Sandhills SAR events are always open to the public to enjoy a wonderful dinner and a patriotic program about our American Revolutionary War history,” says a spokesman.
As part of this patriotic dinner evening, Trent Carter, of Pinehurst, will present an interpretation of Gen. Charles Cornwallis and his British Southern campaign, starting in Charleston and ending in his surrender to the Continental Army, at Yorktown Va.
Trent Carter is a native of Fayetteville and a graduate of Campbell University with a bachelor’s degree in social science and a master’s degree in history from Appalachian State University. He has also earned a master’s degree in education administration and public administration from East Carolina University.
Crter is also a U.S. Army veteran. who served for 26 years, retiring at the rank of lieutenant colonel. He taught history at Fayetteville Tech, Fayetteville State University and Campbell University and geography at St. Andrews University. He has been a Revolutionary War re-enactor for more than 50 years.
For more details about the dinner and meeting celebration, visit www.sandhillssar.org and look under the events tab or send an email to the Sandhills Chapter secretary, Mike Fusselbaugh, at fusselmrf@gmail.
Any one interested in obtaining more information about Sons of the American Revolution can contact the Sandhills Chapter registrar, Jack Laflin, at laflin47@gmail.com.
