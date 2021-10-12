Growing up in the 1960s and 1970s, we had several Frank Sinatra albums that Mom listened to over and over. She idolized him.
So it was a great privilege to take her to Atlantic City where he was performing in the early 1980’s, right after I graduated from college. Mom was in ill health, and Frank’s career was waning. It was a thrill of my lifetime to watch this legend from a ringside table, but my bigger thrill was watching my mom watch the “Chairman of the Board.”
So it is with great excitement to honor the legend of Frank Sinatra, and also that of Peggy Lee. When the show was introduced to me, I was not aware that they were best friends and often sang together.
When Frank Sinatra passed in 1998, journalists from around the country clamored for a statement from his lifelong friend and collaborator Miss Peggy Lee. A few days past when Miss Lee summed up her thoughts, she said, “I’m glad there was you.”
Join award-winning and acclaimed singers Stacy Sullivan and Todd Murray for a show packed full of Sinatra and Lee hits.
Over 40 hit songs from The Great American Songbook are represented in “I’m Glad There Is You: The Musical Romance of Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee,” all woven around anecdotes and insider history from their remarkable music careers and devoted friendship that spanned almost 60 years.
Sullivan and Murray have both had remarkable careers of their own, but few on-stage experiences compare to the ones they’ve had together. Their first evening of song, which premiered at New York City’s famed 54 Below, was a resounding critical and commercial success. They tour the country, and the world, in their one-person shows, but continue to be drawn back to the Great American Songbook ... and each other.
“There is nothing quite like performing with Todd Murray,” says Sullivan. “He’s a brilliant singer and actor, but most importantly, he’s my friend. We love traveling together and it just seems like the joy is multiplied by 10 when I get to work with him.“
Murray adds, “Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee are American treasures. Stacy and I have always been drawn to them as artists. They recorded many of the same songs, which are part of the soundtrack of our lives, but less is known about their relationship. They sang together on television. Frank conducted one of her best albums, ‘The Man I Love,’ with arrangements by Nelson Riddle. They were neighbors, but most importantly, they were there for each other.”
Sullivan says that COVID and lockdown became a time to think about friendship.
“Who did you call? Who did you stay in touch with? That’s what this show is about. It’s about supporting each other through the good times and the bad.”
Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmesandhills.com for the performances Friday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday, Oct 24, at 2 p.m. Twenty-four VIP lounge area seats are also available and affords privacy and distancing. Donations may be made to SRT when purchasing tickets, or at www.sandhillsrep.org.
