Sandhills Pride announces the largest corporate sponsorship in support of their programs and events they have received since they started their work in the Sandhills. Realty World~The Nikki Bowman Team and Manifest Boutique have partnered together to become the 2022 annual sponsors for Sandhills Pride. This sponsorship will support extended programming and events throughout Pride Month and the rest of the year for the LGBTQ+ community and allies in the Sandhills.
“I am beyond thrilled and deeply humbled to be able to share this amazing news,” says Lauren Mathers, executive director of Sandhills Pride. “Nikki Bowman has always been a generous ally and strong voice for our community. We are so blessed to have business leaders like her and Jessica Rowan, and their wonderful teams, supporting the expansion of our programs and partnerships with their words and their deeds. Their commitment speaks volumes in support of the work we are doing to make equality for all a cornerstone of this community.”
After nearly two years of successfully continuing their support and discussion groups, as well as many of their events, by Zoom due to COVID, Sandhills Pride started expanding in- person events and activities again.
“The welfare of the people in the Sandhills, especially our children, has always been at the forefront of our business and how we approach everything we do. We see the challenges that so many LGBTQ+ friends and family face every day, especially our kids in their schools,” Bowman said. “When my teammate, Jessica Rowan, and I saw the opportunity to help make a significant difference in the work that Sandhills Pride is doing to provide more safe spaces and equality, we knew we wanted to make the commitment of being the 2022 annual pride sponsors.”
With this support, Sandhills Pride has been able to expand its events, activities and partnerships for June’s Pride Month. Upcoming events include:
- Pride Film Series at the Sunrise Theater on Thursday, June 9, 6:30 p.m., Queen & A – A conversation about the history and culture of drag performance hosted by Naomi Dix, followed by a showing of “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.”
- Drag at the Mine III: A Trinity of Divinity! hosted by Naomi Dix with Stormie Daie and Dustin Reams, members of Durham’s House of Coxx, at The Leadmine Bar and Restaurant on Sunday, June 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are available at tinyurl.com.
- Cosmic Bowling, a Sandhills Pride Youth Night event at Sandhills Bowling Center, on Friday, June 17, 6-8 p.m. Purchase tickets at sandhillspride.salsalabs.org/cosmicbowling. Sandhills Bowling Center is located at 1680 N.C. 5, in Aberdeen.
- Tacos and Trivia at STARworks Taproom co-sponsored by STARworks, Sandhills Pride, Realty World~The Nikki Bowman Team and Manifest Boutique, enjoy tacos, trivia and fun on Saturday, June 18, 5:30-8 p.m. Tickets are available at www.sandhillspride.org/events/. STARworks Taproom is located at 100 Russell Drive, in Star.
- Fayetteville Woodpeckers baseball game and first Pride Night on Tuesday, June 21. Gates open at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.milb.com/fayetteville/tickets/single-game-tickets. Visit Sandhills Pride website for information on meeting to caravan. Segra Stadium is located at 460 Hay St., in Fayetteville.
- Nature Walk at Reservoir Park on Saturday, June 25, 10-11:30 a.m. Reservoir Park is located at 300 Reservoir Park Drive, in Southern Pines.
- Vinyl Night at The Hatchet Brewery on Tuesday, June 28, 5:30-8:30 p.m, Enjoy board games, great brews and your favorite vinyl spinning at Hatchet Brewing, 490 SW Broad St., in Southern Pines.
For more information about Sandhills Pride, visit www.sandhillspride.org/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.