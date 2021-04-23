Sandhills Pride, a support network and educational advocacy group dedicated to increasing awareness and acceptance of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community in the Sandhills, announces the recipients of their annual scholarship, which is open to LGBTQ+ students and allies.
The three awardees are high school seniors Sierra Begley, Alara Hainer and Isabella Samkin. They have each received $2,500 in scholarship funds.
Sierra Begley attends Union Pines High School. “She impressed the scholarship committee with her immaculate academics and powerful prose,” says a spokesman for the group. Begley is the president of her school’s writing club and participates in theater, chorus and cross country. Begley has enrolled at N.C. State University for the fall.
Alara Hainer is a student at South View High School. An individual of incredible determination, Hainer persevered through outstanding odds in high school and plans on becoming a teacher. For extracurricular activities, Hainer is a tutor, special education teacher assistant and founder and president of her school’s “Earth-Wise Environmental Club.” She plans to attend UNC Pembroke this year.
Isabella Samkin is a senior at Pinecrest High School and served as the vice president of her high school’s Spectrum club, volunteered with LGBTQ+ organizations and is taking part in an international art Zine collaborative. She is helping publish the Zine’s next edition with an international team, and in her free time, she enjoys writing poetry and oil painting.
Samkin has been accepted at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Ga.
Sandhills Pride will be celebrating these students with a virtual banquet on Sunday, May 2. Individuals can sign up to attend at the Sandhills Pride Facebook page, or at https://www.sandhillspride.org/events.
The mission of Sandhills Pride is to unite, celebrate and serve LGBTQ+ people, their allies, and sister organizations by providing social engagement, service, education, and leadership in the Sandhills region of North Carolina. Sandhills Pride is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Pinehurst. Sandhills Pride relies on donations to fund scholarships and activities.
To donate to Sandhills Pride, visit https://www.sandhillspride.org/donate/. For more information, email contact@sandhillspride.org.
