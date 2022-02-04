Sandhills Pride, a support network and educational advocacy group dedicated to increasing awareness and acceptance of the lesbian, gay, bisexual,
transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ+) community in the Sandhills, announces the opening of its 2022 Scholarship.
A total of up to $10,000 will be awarded in Sandhills Pride Scholarships in 2022. One award of $5,000 and two awards of $2,500 will be available to graduating seniors of any accredited public or private high school in the Sandhills region of North Carolina, which includes Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond and Scotland counties.
“Now in its eighth year, the Sandhills Pride Scholarship celebrates exceptional young LGBTQ+ advocates throughout the Sandhills area,” said Lauren Mathers, executive director of Sandhills PRIDE. “These students are our future leaders and exemplify the brightest and best of our community through their academic merits and community service.”
Applicants must identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community or straight ally who has demonstrated support for LGBTQ+ equality. Scholarships must be used for educational expenses. Awards will be distributed to the 2-year community college, 4-year college or university, or vocational school the applicant plans to attend upon receipt of a letter of acceptance and verification of enrollment. A complete application package, including recommendation letters, must be received by Sandhills PRIDE’s Scholarship Committee no later than 11:59 p.m., on March 18, 2022.
For information and the application, applicants can go to www.sandhillspride.org/scholarships.
The Sandhills Pride Scholarship is dedicated to assisting LGBTQ+ and straight ally students in furthering their educations to become successful, productive citizens. The Sandhills Pride Scholarship is funded by individual donors. If you would like to contribute to future scholarships, you can donate at sandhillspride.org.
