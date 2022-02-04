Sandhills Pride

Sierra Begley, Alara Hainer and Isabella Samkin were awarded $2,500 Sandhills Pride scholarships in 2021.

Sandhills Pride, a support network and educational advocacy group dedicated to increasing awareness and acceptance of the lesbian, gay, bisexual,

transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ+) community in the Sandhills, announces the opening of its 2022 Scholarship.

A total of up to $10,000 will be awarded in Sandhills Pride Scholarships in 2022. One award of $5,000 and two awards of $2,500 will be available to graduating seniors of any accredited public or private high school in the Sandhills region of North Carolina, which includes Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond and Scotland counties.

“Now in its eighth year, the Sandhills Pride Scholarship celebrates exceptional young LGBTQ+ advocates throughout the Sandhills area,” said Lauren Mathers, executive director of Sandhills PRIDE. “These students are our future leaders and exemplify the brightest and best of our community through their academic merits and community service.”

Applicants must identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community or straight ally who has demonstrated support for LGBTQ+ equality. Scholarships must be used for educational expenses. Awards will be distributed to the 2-year community college, 4-year college or university, or vocational school the applicant plans to attend upon receipt of a letter of acceptance and verification of enrollment. A complete application package, including recommendation letters, must be received by Sandhills PRIDE’s Scholarship Committee no later than 11:59 p.m., on March 18, 2022.

For information and the application, applicants can go to www.sandhillspride.org/scholarships.

The Sandhills Pride Scholarship is dedicated to assisting LGBTQ+ and straight ally students in furthering their educations to become successful, productive citizens. The Sandhills Pride Scholarship is funded by individual donors. If you would like to contribute to future scholarships, you can donate at sandhillspride.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days