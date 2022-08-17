Before “Rent” changed the face of American musical theater, there was “tick, tick…BOOM!”, Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Jonathan Larson’s musical about musical theater writer named Jon who’s trying to write the great American musical before he turns 30. The film version of the show, directed by Lin Manuel Miranda and starring Andrew Garfield, was a critically acclaimed hit last year.
Now Judson Theatre Company presents the Sandhills premiere of the original stage version of “tick, tick…BOOM!” as the final show in the first season of their Summer Theatre Festival.
Opening Friday at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s McPherson Theater, performances continue through Sunday, Aug. 28.
Author Larson died at the age of 35 from an aortic dissection, the day of the first off-Broadway preview of “Rent.” So he never saw any of its worldwide success, including its 12-year run on Broadway. Nor did he see what happened to “tick, tick…BOOM!” which has had multiple successful productions in New York and beyond.
“Knowing what happened to him deepens the urgency and poignancy of the show. It joyously reminds us how precious life and time and love and friendship are,” says JTC’s artistic director, Daniel Haley. “The show is also fun and funny and tuneful, and hilariously accurate in its depiction of different areas of New York City life in the 1990s.”
Playing Larson is New York professional actor and JTC favorite Michael Santora, one half of the comic duo from “Gutenberg! The Musical!” presented earlier in the festival, and also a familiar face from “Witness for the Prosecution.”
“The wonderful thing is I get to play somebody that’s real, that lived, and had a life, and is telling a story. We all have deadlines in our heads, things we think we have to get done in our lives,” says Santora. “Jonathan is trying to make something of his career before he’s 30 years old.”
Another New York professional, Danielle Standifer, plays Larson’s girlfriend Susan (and others).
“She’s a professional dancer. She wants to make a life for herself. She wants a career but she also wants a family, and she wants to leave the city at some point. She knows what she wants and she’s not afraid to go for it.” Standifer says, “I feel similar to Susan in that, after graduating from NYU, I think I’ve discovered what I want and I’m not afraid to take the risks to get there.”
Completing the cast is Drew H. Wells as Larson’s best friend, Michael (and others).
Wells says, “I like that it’s an intimate show and it’s rock music. There are only three people, and two of us play a bunch of different characters. It has a lot of meaning but at the same time it’s casual and silly in a fun way. It’s a familiar tale of an artist just trying to make it, but there’s something about ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ that hasn’t been captured by any other iteration of that story.”
Musical direction is by Stephen Gourley, with Wayne Osborne on drums.
Standifer says her favorite song is “Real Life.” “I think it’s so beautiful. And I love singing ‘Come to Your Senses. It’s a well-known phrase, but it carries so much weight and depth.”
The audience can expect to see a great bond and connection between three actors,” she adds. “Friendship, love, groove, hope, power…tick, tick, BOOM! is anything you could want out of a musical and more.”
The McPherson Theater at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) is located on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Tickets are available at JudsonTheatre.com and TicketMeSandhills.com.
