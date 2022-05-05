Sandhills Photography Club welcome Kate Silvia, a Charleston-based professional photographer and photo educator, to speak on Monday, May 9, at 7 p.m., in the Hannah Marie Bradshaw Activities Center of The O’Neal School, 3300 Airport Road, Pinehurst.
Silvia conducts nature photography workshops as well as providing individual tutoring on mastering camera techniques. She will present on long exposure photography, which involves using shutter speeds of long duration to create photos where the moving elements are blurred.
To learn more, visit www.sandhillsphotoclub.org.
