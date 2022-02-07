Sandhills Photography Club

A black and white photo entry from the 2021 competition: Spiraling Down by Jacques Wood

The Sandhills Photography Club enjoyed gathering in person in December for their annual member dinner, awards presentation and induction of officers. 

The 2022 slate of officers include JoAnn Sluder, president; Jacques Wood, vice president; Susan Batts, secretary; and Judy Nappi, treasurer. The board and committees have done an amazing job making it possible for the club to continue on during the pandemic by switching to virtual meetings, competitions and workshops as well as outdoor photoshoots in the area.  The virtual connections allowed the club to expand membership, judges and speakers to include people living outside of the local area. 

The club meets on the second Monday of each month and members include novices, amateurs and professionals. 

The next meeting of the Sandhills Photography Club is scheduled Monday, Feb. 14, and will feature a black and white photo competition judged by Tarah Jansen of Wildwood Photography, Kansas City. It will be a hybrid meeting so attendees can choose attending in person or online via Zoom. 

Additional outings will be held in February to photograph the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens and the Painted Ponies Art Walk in Southern Pines. 

If you would like to attend a meeting, please contact us by email at membership@sandhillsphotoclub.org and we will respond with details. 

To learn more about us, visit www.sandhillsphotoclub.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days