The Sandhills Photography Club enjoyed gathering in person in December for their annual member dinner, awards presentation and induction of officers.
The 2022 slate of officers include JoAnn Sluder, president; Jacques Wood, vice president; Susan Batts, secretary; and Judy Nappi, treasurer. The board and committees have done an amazing job making it possible for the club to continue on during the pandemic by switching to virtual meetings, competitions and workshops as well as outdoor photoshoots in the area. The virtual connections allowed the club to expand membership, judges and speakers to include people living outside of the local area.
The club meets on the second Monday of each month and members include novices, amateurs and professionals.
The next meeting of the Sandhills Photography Club is scheduled Monday, Feb. 14, and will feature a black and white photo competition judged by Tarah Jansen of Wildwood Photography, Kansas City. It will be a hybrid meeting so attendees can choose attending in person or online via Zoom.
Additional outings will be held in February to photograph the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens and the Painted Ponies Art Walk in Southern Pines.
If you would like to attend a meeting, please contact us by email at membership@sandhillsphotoclub.org and we will respond with details.
To learn more about us, visit www.sandhillsphotoclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.