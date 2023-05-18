The Sandhills Motoring Festival is a favorite annual event of Moore County that takes place on Memorial Day weekend. The fun begins Friday, May 26, and runs through Sunday, May 28.
“Enjoy a variety of events lined up throughout the weekend,” says a spokesman.
On Friday, May 26, the SMF Block Party takes place at the Pine Crest Inn from 5 to 9 p.m. Located in the heart of the Village of Pinehurst, this is a chance for all entrants and sponsors to come together for an informal car show. There will be a barbecue dinner and a live band at the Pine Crest Inn.
From 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, the Cars and Coffee “On The Ramp” takes place at the Moore County Airport.
The public is invited to attend and enjoy viewing and interacting with vehicle owners. There can be up to 100 cars on the ramp.
“Enjoy the camaraderie of fellow car enthusiasts,” says the spokesman. “Attendees will enjoy a front row view of airplanes taking off and landing at the airport, as well as the launch of the Saturday morning SMF Road Rally.”
The Road Rally begins at 8 a.m. at the Moore County Airport and ends at 2 p.m. at the Pine Crest Inn in Pinehurst. The Sandhills Motoring Festival takes on the back roads of the local area. The rally course runs through the Sandhills area, providing challenging questions and a tour of the countryside.
“At the finish, enjoy a cookout lunch,” says at the spokesman.
Backroads Pottery Tour is a special event that features Ben Owen III and various North Carolina artists in Seagrove. It has two start times: 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday in Pinehurst, with an hour drive to Seagrove. During the lunch, all participating cars will be included in a SMF Pottery Highway “Longleaf Craftsman” car show at the restaurant. The winner will receive a special “Longleaf Craftsman Award,” created by Ben Owen III, on Sunday during the awards presentation in the village of Pinehurst
The Hangar Party takes place Saturday at the Moore County Airport from 6 to 9 p.m. The evening features special display cars at the Moore County Airport’s Main Hangar, along with a catered low country boil, exotic cars and airplanes on display.
On Sunday, May 28, Concours in the Village runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“This is the premier car show event with automobiles displayed in the streets of the historic village,” says the spokesman.
The awards show begins at 2 p.m. The show is free and open to the general public.
The gala dinner will take place at the Pinehurst Fair Barn from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
“This will be a great evening that includes dinner, cocktails, awards and a silent auction,” says the spokesman.
Any proceeds after expenses and operating costs from these events go to benefit the Sandhills Motoring Festival Endowment at Sandhills Community College, which provides a scholarship fund for students in the automotive technologies program.
