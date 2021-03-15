The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service announced that the 2021 Sandhills Hills Farm Tour will be virtual due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions. The tour was initially scheduled for April 24.
“It’s necessary to safeguard our farm operations, our Extension Master Gardener (EMG) volunteers and the visitors,” says Deborah McGiffin, director, Moore County Cooperative Extension. “The tour offers an opportunity to connect with farmers and learn about the diversity of products. We hope to satisfy the public’s strong interest in our burgeoning local food economy with a virtual tour this year.”
McGiffin and Savanah Laur, extension agent for horticulture and field crops, are working closely with the Sandhills Farm Tour committee to prepare videos, radio spots and marketing materials to increase awareness of farms.
Beginning in late April and continuing throughout the growing season, farms will be introduced to visitors by connecting with the Moore County Extension's Facebook page or following mooreextension on Instagram. Additionally, the Visit N.C. Farms phone app, developed by the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, will offer full-length videos.
The Sandhills Farm Tour, which began in 2017, helps support the local food system's growth. The tour, planned and managed by EMG volunteers, increases awareness of Moore County's new farms’ diversity and innovation and traditional farms participating in local food production.
During the 2019 tour, 13 farms attracted over 1,000 visitors from the Sandhills region. The farms offered guided, or self-guided tours, demonstrations, hands-on experiences, animal visits, and many had farm products for sale.
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service recognized the tour as an outstanding educational program and presented the 2019 Sandhills Farm Tour with the Search for Excellence Award for Community service. The 2020 tour was canceled due to COVID-19.
EMG volunteers complete a rigorous training series and are often the public's introduction to the Moore County Cooperative Extension Service. They are responsible for dispersing validated research-based extension information and resources about sustainable lawn and gardening practices to residents and homeowners.
Master Gardener volunteers support the N.C. Cooperative Extension's mission by educating residents about safe, effective and sustainable gardening practices. Their vision is a healthier world through environmental stewardship. More information is available at https://moore.ces.ncsu.edu or by calling (910) 947-3188.
