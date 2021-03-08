The Sandhills Christian Women’s Connection will be hosting a luncheon Thursday, March 18, at the Country Club Of North Carolina.
The Purple Thistle (Cooking Innovations) will be a feature and Celene Meloche will provide the music.
Belinda Cashwell, regional coordinator for Stonecroft Ministries, will be the inspirational speaker.
The luncheon is from noon to 1:30 p.m. and is open to everyone. The cost is $20, all inclusive. For reservations contact SABaldwin@nc.rr.com or (910) 295-1577 by Monday, March 15.
