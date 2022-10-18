At the opening meeting for this new program year, Carolyn Sink, president of the Sandhills Council of Garden Clubs, announced this year’s officers, including herself; Joan Owen and Linda Howden, co-vice presidents; Jan Kuklok, secretary; and Terry Rudziensky, treasurer. Membership directories were distributed for the 20 member garden clubs in Southern Moore County.
Upcoming special events by local area garden clubs:
Weymouth Dirt Gardeners will hold a fall plant sale for garden club members.
The Weymouth Christmas House celebration will have several changes in format. Area garden clubs play a significant role in decorating and volunteering for the event. Information about volunteering will be available soon.
Alan Butler reported on updates at the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens and that the Patrick Doherty vine sculpture is available for use for special events.
CCNC Garden Club will have a wreath sale; fliers for ordering were distributed.
Seedlings Garden Club of Southern Pines will be selling shelled pecans as a fundraiser. They will also be host their annual Home and Garden Tour in April 2023. The club is seeking suggested homes and docents for the day of the tour.
Botanical Garden Club will be selling poinsettias and bulbs for Christmas. Their members will be distributing order forms.
The Garden Club of the Sandhills will be presenting “Blooming Art,” March 30-April 3, 2023, at the Campbell House. They are soliciting artists who will interpret a piece of art through flower arrangements.
A holiday social is planned for Friday, Dec. 2. The next council meeting is Monday, Jan. 9, at Weymouth Center.
