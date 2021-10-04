After the strange year of 2020, the Sandhills Council of Garden Clubs, which is made up of representatives from 19 Sandhills area garden clubs, resumed regular meetings in September at the Weymouth Center.
The meeting was led by President Jane Waldemar with reports from Treasurer Mary Jo Morris, and Secretary Joan Owen. Alice Romans Hess, the education and program chairwoman, reported on weekly Zoom presentations by the N.C. State Horticultural Department that are available from the Ralston Arboretum website.
The council co-sponsors educational sessions with the Sandhills Horticultural Society. The first session this year will be on Oct. 7, featuring author Brie Arthur presenting a the program “Fantastic Fall Foodscapes.” Arthur is a delightful presenter who combines expert advise with humor to inspire attendees to think creatively about incorporating veggies and other edibles into your garden.
The purpose of the council is to share information among the area garden clubs. The meetings provide a wealth of information on the programs and events of each club. Those with large projects provide handouts and information to share with all the garden clubs. Representatives from Weymouth and the Sandhills Horticultural Garden also provided information.
Upcoming events mentioned at the meeting included:
- Miracles at Weymouth fundraiser, requiring the support of all garden clubs;
- A “thank-you” from Sandhills Horticultural Society for club donations to support the Patrick Dougherty sculpture;
- The distribution of flyers for the CCNC Garden Club Christmas Wreath sale;
- The announcement of the Botanical Garden Club’s plant sale, which includes poinsettias, Christmas cactus, and bulbs;
- Linden Garden Club is selling note cards at $15 per box, the proceeds of which go to the Pollinator Garden in the Pinehurst Village Arboretum;
- Sandhills Garden Club will again host a “Blooming Art” event at the Campbell House on April 30.
- The Southern Pines Garden Club will have its home and garden tour on April 9.
- The Seven Lakes Garden Club will have its garden tour in June.
Other clubs reported on their programs and planned speakers.
“This sharing format is a great opportunity of sharing of information and program opportunities,” says a spokesman. “The council represents a diverse group of garden clubs that all have a couple common interests: We love gardens and plants. We all seek to support and inspire our communities and set an example for utilizing nature and its beauty to enhance the Sandhills.”
