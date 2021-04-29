Sandhills Bridge Center
The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst.
Call the Centerat (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information. The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used, which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking, and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September 2021, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date. Due to current Covid protocols, all players must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to playing at the Center for the first time.
Schedule of Programs and Stratified Games
▪ Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
▪ Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
▪ Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
▪ Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
▪ Friday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
▪ Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Monday, April 19, Open Game, N/S, 1. Connie Dominguez and Al Lowrie, 2. Ted Davison and Walter Stohler, 3. Berry Craven and Maxine Cunningham; E/W, 1. Grant and Dora Pealer, 2. Lynn Connolly and Bill Seidensticker, 3. Karen and David Cook, 1st in C. Peggy Clark and Donna Sennett.
Tuesday, April 20, Limited Game, 1.Pat Blank and Nancy McNally, 2. Becky Deaton and Greta Ouimette, 3. Ina and Charlie Young, 4. Jim Owen and Frank Shaw.
Wednesday, April 21, Open Game, N/S, 1. Grant Pealer and Walter Stohler, 2. John Brubaker and Al Lowrie; E/W, 1. Karen and David Cook, 2. Pete Goldberg and Bill Seidensticker, 3. Barb and Dick Leuth, 4. Lynne and David Berkebile.
Friday, April 23, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Chris Brown and Hal Blake, 2. Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson. 3. Harald Steltzer and Janet Nelson; E/W, 1. Ron Johnson and Bill Light, 2. Lefreda Williams and John Wilson, 3. Ina and Charlie Young.
Sunday, April 25, Open Game, N/S, 1. John Brubaker and Walt Lang, 2. Berry Craven and Maxine Cunningham, 3. Sharon Russell and Faye Gasaway; E/W, 1. Petie Graeter and Connie Dominguez, 2. Bill McClelland and Sue Lloyd.
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played a Monday afternoon pairs game April 16, under the direction of Brian Potter, at Scotia Village in Laurinburg.
1. Mac Doubles and Lil Owens, 2.Doug and Connie Harris.
