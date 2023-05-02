Junior Master, from left, Alice Bane, Chris Ryba, Martha Hart, Judee Smith, Brenda Sullivan. Not pictured: Mary Buie, Barb Leuth, Tony Montgomery, Gretchen Stroud, Ken Stroud, Barbara Golla, Sarah Parish
Junior Master, from left, Alice Bane, Chris Ryba, Martha Hart, Judee Smith, Brenda Sullivan. Not pictured: Mary Buie, Barb Leuth, Tony Montgomery, Gretchen Stroud, Ken Stroud, Barbara Golla, Sarah Parish
Club Masters Pat Beranek, Bob McNally, Paula Lyszyk.
Sectional Masters Greta Quimette, Arne Lipson.
Regional Masters George Wirtz, Mickey Wirtz, Arne Lipson
NABC (back) Chris Brown, Jim Blank (front) Betsy McCracken, Betsy Rainoff.
Advanced NABC, from left, Sarah Hargrove (Bronze Life Master), Pat Blank
Life Masters Susan Bowness, Jean Weiler, Sarah Hargrove
Ruby Life Masters Walter J. Stohler, Jr., Petie Graeter
On April 22, the Sandhills Duplicate Bridge Players Association (SDBPA) and the Sandhills Bridge Center hosted an advancement party to celebrate 49 local bridge players who were recognized for their achievements.
Bridge is a card game played by millions of people worldwide in clubs, tournaments, online and with friends at home, making it one of the world’s most popular card games. The Sandhills Bridge Center, located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst, hosts games at various skill levels almost every day of the week. Educational courses are offered for both beginner players and anyone needing a refresher.
For more information about the Sandhills Bridge Center, contact Sue Lloyd at (910) 603-9797 or suelloyd658@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.