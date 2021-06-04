The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst.
Call (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, the club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information.
The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189.Bridgemates are used, which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date.
Due to current COVID protocols, all players must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to playing at the Center for the first time.
Schedule of Programs and Stratified Games
▪ Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
▪ Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
▪ Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
▪ Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
▪ Friday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
▪ Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Results
Monday, May 24, Open Game, N/S, 1. Aad Burghouwt and Richard Venditti, 2. Grant Pealer and Sharon Russell, 3. Connie Dominguez and Al Lowrie; E/W, 1. Bruce Connors and John Brubaker, 2. Peggy Clark and Donna Sennett, 3. Barbara Toomey and Joanne Thorne.
Tuesday, May 25, Limited Game, 1.Susan Lapato and Audrey Larkin, 2. Alverna Plourde and Betsy McCracken.
Wednesday, May 26, Open Game, N/S, 1. Connie Dominguez and Joanne Thorne,2. (tie) Ron Johnson and Roger Lehman, with Aad Burghouwt and Richard Venditti; E/W, 1. Brian Scott and Bill Seidensticker, 2. Peggy Clark and Donna Sennett, 3. Lynn Connolly and Paulette Clayton, 4. Lynne and David Berkebile.
Thursday, May 27, Limited Game, 1.Patsy Rhody and Sue Griggs, 2. Susan Lapato and Sally Felton, 3. Cathy Steel and Barbara Golla.
Friday, May 28, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton, 2. Susan Lapato and Audrey Larkin, 3. Chris Brown and Harold Blake, 4. Dale Simpson and Alverna Plourde; E/W, 1. Betsy Rainoff and Lefreda Williams, 2. Greta Ouimette and Becky Deaton.
Sunday, May 30, Open Game, N/S, 1. John Brubaker and Petie Graeter, 2. Donna Sennett and Peggy Clark; E/W, 1. Bruce Connors and Ted Davison, 2. Lefreda Williams and Betsy Rainoff, 3. Sarah Hargrove and Harriet McCollum.
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on May 31, at Scotia Village, in Laurinburg, under the direction of Brian Potter.
Results
1. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 2. Mac and Jacque Doubles, 3. Doug and Connie Harris, 2nd in B, Diane Wood and Gail Mobley.
