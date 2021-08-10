The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst.
Call (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information. The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking, and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date.
Due to current COVID protocols, all players must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to playing at the Center for the first time.
Schedule of Programs and Stratified Games
- Monday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Tuesday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Wednesday at 1 p.m. — Open game
- Thursday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 399 points or less
- Friday at 1 p.m. — Limited game, open to any player with 599 points or less
- Sunday at 1 p.m. — Open game
Results for Week Ended Aug. 1
Monday, July 26, Open Game, N/S, 1. Nancy and Ray Fiorillo, 2. Barbara and Pete Goldberg, 3. Berry Craven and Maxine Cunningham, 4. Connie Dominguez and Joanne Thorne; E/W, 1. Walter Stohler and Bruce Connors, 2. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 3. Bill Seidensticker and Lynn Connolly
Tuesday, July 27, Limited Game, 1.Arlene Jenkins and Duane Shelton, 2. Becky Deaton and Greta Ouimette, 3. Faye Gasaway and Dale Simpson
Wednesday, July 28, Open Game, N/S, 1. Connie Dominguez and Joanne Thorne, 2. Janie Moser and Lynn Connolly, 3. Susan Lapato and Audrey Larkin, 4. Larry Mack and Dorothy Olson; E/W, 1. Jeff Chulay and Jim Brown, 2. Karen and David Cook, 3. Jim Gentz and John Brubaker, 4. Brian Scott and Bill Seidensticker.
Thursday, July 29, Limited Game, 1.Audrey Larkin and Patsy Rhody, 2. Dale Simpson and Alverna Plourde, 3. Betty Austin and Dick Walsh, 1st in B. Jakki Whitten and Bonnie Root.
Friday, July 30, Limited Game, 1.Arlene Jenkins and Jane Lefever, 2. Janet Nelson and Karyn Kline, 3. Chris Brown and Hal Blake.
Sunday, Aug. 1, Open Game, No Game
Results for Week Ended Aug. 8
Monday, Aug, 2, Open Game, N/S, 1. Ted Davison and Walter Stohler, 2. Connie Dominguez and Janie Moser, 3. Pete Goldberg and Petie Graeter, 1st in C. Donna Sennett and Peggy Clark; E/W, 1. Grant and Dora Pealer, 2. Claire Michalowski and Richard Venditti, 3. Al Lowrie and Dorothy Olson, 4. Ron Johnson and Bill Seidensticker.
Tuesday, Aug. 3, Limited Game, 1.Arlene Jenkins and Duane Shelton, 2. Becky Deaton and Greta Ouimette, 3. Faye Gasaway and Dale Simpson
Wednesday, Aug. 4, Open Game, N/S, 1. Ted Davison and Barbara Toomey, 2. Susan Lapato and Audrey Larkin, 3. Connie Dominguez and Bill Seidensticker; E/W, 1. Petie Graeter and Dorothy Olson, 2. Sue Lloyd and Jim Brown, 3. Grant Pealer and Walter Stohler.
Thursday, Aug. 5, Limited Game, N/S, 1. Audrey Larkin and Jakki Whitten, 2. Annie Thomasson and Patricia Beranek, 3. Meg Basani and Mary Dawkins; E/W, 1. Alverna Plourde and Dale Simpson, 2. Lefreda Williams and Robert Kinsman, 1st in B. Sis Liston and Jean Funderburg.
Friday, Aug. 6, Limited Game, 1.Sarah Hargrove and Frank Shaw, 2. Janet Nelson and Harald Steltzer, 3. Pat and Jim Blank.
Sunday, Aug. 8, Open Game, 1.John Brubaker and Petie Graeter, 2. Sharon Russell and Faye Gasaway, 3. Joanne Thorne and Ted Davison.
Bridge-at-the-Village
Bridge-at-the-Village played the Monday afternoon common game on Aug. 2, at Scotia Village in Laurinburg, under the direction of Mac Doubles.
Results
1. Mac and Jacque Doubles, 2. Ann Buie and Joanne Martin, 3. (tie) Wyatt and Jackie Mapp, with Gail Mobley and Dianne Wood, 2nd in B Jim and Gail Lockamy.
In the Common Game top 10 percent, Ann Buie and Joanne Martin placed tenth out of 218 pairs from 55 clubs.
